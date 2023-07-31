‘Euphoria’ Family Mourns Angus Cloud: Reactions From Sam Levinson, Drake & More

Euphoria‘s cast and crew have begun delivering their remembrances of Angus Cloud, the beloved actor known for his role on the drama as good-hearted drug dealer Fezco, following the revelation today of his death at age 25.

“There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” said Euphoria creator Sam Levinson in a statement obtained by Deadline. “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

In an Instagram Story this evening featuring a shot of Cloud, Euphoria‘s executive producer Drake simply wrote, “Good soul 😥🕊️.”

Drake via Instagram

Wrote Kathrine Narducci, who portrayed Fezco’s grandmother in a memorable guest appearance at the start of Season 2, “#anguscloud @anguscloud you were a gentle beautiful soul. You exited to soon. (((((; @euphoriaHBO.”

Among others from the Euphoria team to chime in was actor Javon Walton, who played Fezco’s younger brother Ashtray. “rest easy brother❤️🕊️,” he wrote in one message. “”forever family ❤️,” he captioned another Instagram Story, bearing a photo of him with Cloud.

A spokesperson for both Euphoria and HBO, meanwhile, said: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

While a cause of death has not been disclosed, Cloud’s family said in a statement shared with Deadline that he died today at his family home in Oakland, California. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the Clouds wrote. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.” The actor had been in grief of late after burying his own father and struggling “intensely” with the loss.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the family said. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”