Angus Cloud Dies: ‘Euphoria’ Actor Was 25

Angus Cloud, the actor whose standout role as Fezco on HBO’s Euphoria spurred a quick rise to global fame, has died. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. Cloud was 25.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Cloud’s family shared that he died today at his family home in Oakland, California. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” wrote the Clouds. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the family continued. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

In closing, they wrote, “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

In a statement on behalf of HBO, a spokesperson added, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Appearing throughout the first two seasons of Sam Levinson’s smash hit HBO series Euphoria, after being introduced in the pilot, Cloud immediately launched into the zeitgeist alongside so many other members of the young cast, generating widespread praise for his command of his role and unique presence as a performer. His character, Fezco, is a high school dropout who deals drugs alongside younger adoptive brother Ashtray (Daelo Jin Walton). Boasting a tough exterior that belies a big heart, Fezco is, at the end of the day, one of the biggest advocates for his friend and one-time client Rue (Zendaya), who pushes her to commit to her sobriety.

Cloud was one of a number of young actors bringing tremendous gifts to Euphoria, even having been introduced to the show as a non-actor. He was scouted for the show by casting director Jennifer Venditti while working at a restaurant in Brooklyn, NY. In addition to Euphoria, he’s been seen in a couple of Indies — Mikey Alfred’s North Hollywood and Ethan Berger’s The Line — as well as music videos from Juice WRLD, Becky G and Karol G. Premiering at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, the forthcoming drama The Line from filmmaker Ethan Berger tells the story of a university student living live without fear of consequences. Alex Wolff, Austin Abrams, John Malkovich and Scott McNairy are among others he stars alongside.

Most recently wrapping a supporting role opposite Ben Mendelsohn, Pedro Pascal and Jay Ellis in the horror-thriller Freaky Tales, which Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden wrote, directed and produced for Entertainment One and Macro, Cloud had also been tapped for roles in the horror thriller Your Lucky Day and in Universal Pictures’ untitled monster movie from Radio Silence.

Plans for a memorial have not yet been disclosed.