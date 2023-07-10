Andrea Evans Dies: ‘One Life To Live’, ‘The Young And The Restless’ Actor Was 66

Andrea Evans, the two-time Daytime Emmy nominated daytime drama actor who rose to soap fame in the 1970s and ’80s as the troublemaking teen Tina Lord on the ABC series One Life To Live, died Sunday of cancer. She was 66.

Her death was announced by casting director Don Carroll.

Following her signature role on One Life To Live, Evans went on to play Patti Weaver on CBS’ The Young and the Restless, Tawny Moore on CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, Rebecca Hotchkiss on NBC’s Passions and Patty Walker on Amazon Prime’s The Bay.

Born in Aurora, Illinois, Evans had appeared in beauty pageants and regional theater when she appeared as an extra in Brian De Palma’s 1978 horror classic The Fury. That year she also appeared in miniseries The Awakening Land, and soon drew the attention of legendary soap casting director Mary Jo Slater, who tapped her for the coveted role of Tina Lord, One Life To Live‘s answer to All My Children‘s Erika Kane.

Evans’ bad-girl portrayal was a quick success with viewers, and she remained in the role until 1981, when she left to portray Patty Williams on The Young and the Restless from 1983 to 1984. She returned to One Life in 1985, and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 1988.

Two years after her Emmy nomination, she abruptly quit the show and remained out of public view for almost 10 years, only later revealing the cause: She had been the victim of a stalker.

In a 2008 People magazine interview, Evans said she abandoned her career and New York City when the stalker’s actions grew increasingly violent.

Primetime credits include Circus of the Stars and Hollywood Squares. She had recently completed work on her forthcoming memoir My One Life To Live.

In addition to her professional ventures, Evans devoted considerable time to various animal rescue organizations and for City of Hope.

She is survived by Steve and daughter Kylie.

MORE TO COME…