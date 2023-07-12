‘Star Wars’ Busts Through Emmy Noms Again With ‘Andor’ & ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Star Wars won over the Television Academy once again, with major category Primetime Emmy noms for Tony Gilroy’s Andor in outstanding drama series, and Obi Wan Kenobi in the outstanding limited series.

It was the first season for both shows, Andor being a spinoff of the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story while Obi-Wan Kenobi took place in the aftermath of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – Episode III. Andor scored eight Emmy noms, while Obi-Wan Kenobi nabbed five. Andor is from Gilroy who did last minute shoots and wrote on Rogue One, the series talking place before that pre-Episode IV movie following the early days of Rebel warrior Cassian Andor played by Diego Luna who is also an EP on the show.

It’s the fourth time in the Disney+ streaming era that the Lucasfilm sci-fi IP has scored top program Emmy noms after Mandalorian‘s drama series noms in 2020 and 2021.

Andor also scored noms for Cinematography Half Hour Series, Outstaning Directing for Drama Series (Benjamin Caron), Original Dramatic Score and Original Title Theme Music (Nicholas Britell), Sound Editing Drama/Comedy Series One Hour, VFX Season or a Movie and Drama Series Writing (Beau Willimon, “One Way Out).

Obi-Wan Kenobi also counted nominations for Sound editing for limited anthology series, sound mixing, fantasy/sci-fi costumes, and picture editing.

Before this morning, The Mandalorian had racked up 39 Primetime Emmy noms, and 14 wins; the series busting out an outstanding drama series nod in its first season back in 2020, and again in 2021. Mandalorian‘s Emmy wins count in 2021: Prosthetic Make-up, Original Drama Score, Outstanding Sound Mixing for One Hour Drama/Comedy Series, Stunt Coordination, VFX for a Movie/or in Season, Stunt Performance, Cinematography for a Single Camera half hour series; while in 2020 the series notched Production Design for a Narrative Half Hour Series, Original Dramatic Score, Sound Mixing Comedy/Drama Series Half Hour, Cinematography for a Single Camera Half Hour, Stunt Coordination, Sound Editing Comedy/Drama Half Hour, and Sound Mixing Comedy/Drama Half Hour.

Last year, Lucasfilm’s Mandalorian spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, nabbed four below-the-line Emmy noms, winning for outstanding visual effects in a series or a movie.

Lucasfilm’s second season of avant garde animated series, Star Wars: Visions, broke through last year with a second Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Short Form Animated Program category.

