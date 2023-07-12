‘Andor’ Creator Tony Gilroy On Guilds’ “Existential Battle” With “Recklessly Careless” Studios & Protecting The Industry

Oscar-nominated writer-director Tony Gilroy landed his first Emmy nomination today for his Disney+ Star Wars series Andor, which received a total of 8 noms, including Outstanding Drama Series.

A veteran writer, producer and director whose father was a Tony-winning playwright as well as director and producer, Gilroy spoke about the ongoing WGA strike, now in its 72nd day.

“I think this is the existential battle that I thought we were having in 2007,” Gilroy told Deadline, referring to the previous writers strike in 2007-08 which lasted 100 days and gave WGA jurisdiction over new media. Gilroy argued that it didn’t go far enough.

“To my great disappointment we settled that strike prematurely,” he said. “I think those problems were deferred. I think there are structural problems that need to be repaired.”

A second-generation guild member, Gilroy spoke about WGA and SAG-AFTRA’s role protecting the entertainment industry and didn’t have nice things to say about the tactics of the other side in the contract negotiations, the studios, repped by AMPTP.

“I think SAG and the Writers Guild are trying to preserve our industry. In such a strange way, we’ve become the creators and the interpreters, the creative community are becoming the protectors of this industry, this huge industry that people love,” he said. “And the caretakers on the other side, I think they’re being recklessly careless.”

Two and a half months into the WGA strike and on the verge of a possible SAG-AFTRA strike, Gilroy is optimistic about the ultimate outcome.

“I think in the end this time the guilds will be prevail. They have to,“ he said.