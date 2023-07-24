Amy Schumer Reacts To ‘Barbie’ After Exiting Different Version Of The Project

Amy Schumer has offered her thoughts on Warner Bros’ Barbie years after exiting a different version of the film at Sony, also joking about the role in Uni’s Oppenheimer that she should have played, after finding herself among the many taking in the ‘Barbenheimer’ double feature over the weekend.

“Really enjoyed Barbie and Oppenheimer but I think I should have played Emily Blunts [Oppenheimer] role,” wrote Schumer in a post on Instagram. “Do better Hollywood.”

Years before Barbie came together at Warner Bros, with Greta Gerwig as co-writer/director and Margot Robbie as the iconic Mattel doll, Schumer closed a deal for a live-action Barbie feature that had Juno‘s Diablo Cody amongst those working on the script.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Schumer explained what was at the root of her departure. “They said I was too thin,” joked the actress and comedian. “I can’t wait to see the [Warner Bros] movie. I think it looks awesome.”

Schumer added that while her exit was originally attributed to “scheduling conflicts,” it was really about “creative differences.” She stated prior to seeing Barbie that the take from this “new team” looked “very feminist and cool” to her, at the same time suggesting that the film, as it was when she was set to star, was lacking in these qualities.

As for Oppenheimer, the role Schumer is alluding to is that of Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, the wife of the theoretical physicist at the heart of Christopher Nolan’s story, played by Cillian Murphy. Others appearing in the ensemble alongside the duo include Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Florence Pugh, to name but a few.

Barbie recently proved a historic smash, scoring the biggest opening weekend ever recorded for a film directed by a woman at a total of $162M, as Oppenheimer took in an impressive $82M+.

Schumer released her third Netflix special Emergency Contact on June 13 and will next appear in Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial debut Unfrosted for the same streamer, among other projects.