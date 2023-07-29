‘American Pie’ Star Reveals Tiny Pay Cheque For Starring Role In $200m Hit Comedy

In this new era of actors’ financial transparency, actor Seann William Scott has revealed the paltry amount he was paid to appear in 1999 hit comedy American Pie.

Scott told TV chat show host Rick Elsen that he earned $8,000 for his work on the movie, which went on to make $235million at the box office.

The actor revealed in the interview that it “was a lot of money for me at the time” and revealed he’d splashed out.

“I remember afterwards I bought a used Thunderbird for like $5000 or maybe $6000, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, baby’,” he said. “I don’t know what happened to the other $2000 because I ended up having to work at the LA Zoo as a churro guy, so maybe it was even less than $8000.”

Scott, who hails from Minnesota, played the role of wild lacrosse player Steve Stifler, aka Stifmeister. Scott continued working with the hit sex teen comedy franchise, going on to earn a reported $5million for his role in 2012 American Reunion. He recently filmed a DoorDash commercial in character, alongside co-star Jason Biggs.

He has also appeared in films Dude Where’s My Car (2000), Final Destination (2000), Road Trip (2000), Evolution (2001), The Dukes of Hazzard (2005), Mr Woodcock (2007) and Role Models (2008). He has voiced the character of Crash in four Ice Age animated feature films and two Ice Age television specials.

Alongside Scott and Biggs, the franchise also starred Eugene Levy, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Tara Reid, Mena Suvari, Eddie Kaye Thomas and Jennifer Coolidge.

Scott revealed at a recent Comicbook.com that talks are happening for a fifth sequel to the original film.