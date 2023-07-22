‘American Dad!’ Directors On Future Holiday Episode, B12 & Bawdy Content – Comic-Con

American Dad directors and creatives stepped in for voiceover cast and key creatives today on San Diego Comic-Con to tease the upcoming season on TBS. The session kicked off with Innerspace parodied episode airing on Sept. 4, in which Francine, Stan’s wife, shrinks down into a small spaceship and takes a ride through Stan’s body; a battle with spiders ensues.

Asked about the Christmas episode this year, director Brent Woods said that Santa is making an appearance as Stan’s family is “transported into a different place, we have fun with them looking like CGI animation.”

One fan asked if B12, the boy band which was assembled by Snot’s uncle. That’s still TBD.

Another fan raised the question to the panel today in Ballroom 20 as to how the show deals with the network’s standards and practices.

Director Jen Graves revealed that there’s an upcoming script that includes “a sexual position”. “We can’t shoot it,” she said, so she’s working with another director on how they can get by in that particular episode. “Luckily one of our directors is helping us with that,” she said about the bawdy episode, on which the panel revealed no details.

Back in May, Deadline reported that American Dad co-creator and voice over Seth MacFarlane as well as EPs Brian Boyle and Matt Weitzman and Family Guy’s Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin exited the series as the WGA remains on strike.

American Dad follows CIA agent husband Stan Smith, his beautiful wife Francine, and hippie college daughter Hayley, and the office hijinks they deals with in Langley, VA.