AMC Burbank 16 Theater Evacuated Due To Fire Alarm Interrupting Barbenheimer Weekend, Report

Oppenheimer and Barbie have moviegoers back in theaters but those attending a showing at AMC Burbank 16 in California were evacuated from the establishment following a fire.

Videos of people being evacuated in droves from the theater made the rounds on social media with many not understanding what was going on.

A patron of AMC took to social media to air their frustration for the lack of communication from the staff.

“Yo @AMCTheatres. Burbank 16 location abruptly had us evacuate bc of a fire in the building. But no alarm went off. No staff came to tell us,” read the tweet. “The house lights just came on and somehow another moviegoer found out there was a fire. I really hope this isn’t your usual fire protocol.”

Ellen from AMC Guest Services replied to the customer with the following: “This definitely isn’t the norm, and I’m sorry to hear this! If you would like to DM us and provide your email address or confirmation number associated with your visit, we would very much like to look into this for you.”

From the multiple accounts sharing their experience at AMC Burbank 16, it’s not clear if there was a fire or it was a false alarm.

Deadline has contacted AMC Theatres and will update the story when we hear back from them.

AMC Burbank 16 evacuated due to fire in building. pic.twitter.com/mfPFKk0qHc — Gian (@GKGB) July 22, 2023

Another patron shared a video of the crowd outside AMC Burbank 16 after they were evacuated. The customer said the fire department left the location but the establishment had not opened up again.

Hi there! Thank you for reaching out, and I apologize for the trouble! We would be happy to look into this for you. Could you please DM us? -Ellen https://t.co/6W61SKlOue — AMC Guest Services (@AMCHelps) July 22, 2023

Another user said that there was only 30 minutes left of Barbie when the fire alarm went off.