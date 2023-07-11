Amblin Partners And Universal Pictures Go Into New Multi-Year Partnership

Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures have announced a new film partnership that builds on the two companies’ longstanding creative collaboration. The new multi-year deal will continue to deliver Universal with first-look status on all Amblin theatrical film projects, while evolving Amblin’s film production model to give the company more creative and financial flexibility.

“Universal is my ancestral studio home, and this next chapter in our longstanding partnership will provide Amblin with the creative flexibility and autonomy that I know will allow us to succeed together in the future,” said Steven Spielberg, Amblin’s Chairman. “I’m eternally grateful to our entire team at Amblin for their work and dedication over the years, and also thankful to Donna and everyone at Universal for their commitment and partnership, as we all look forward to our next adventure together.”

Sources tell Deadline on the Amblin side, this signals a change from financing its own film to now having a traditional producing deal with the studio. Insiders add this is not an acquisition, just a straight-forward overall deal and that Spielberg will continue to enjoy the autonomy to make the films he wants to make – as he always has has. Sources also add that there will likely be job cuts in the future for Amblin but too early to say how many or in what departments.

“We’re excited to evolve our partnership with Steven and cement our creative legacy together that has resulted in so many iconic Universal films over the last half-century,” said Donna Langley, Chairman & Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Studio Group. “Steven and the team at Amblin have been outstanding partners and we look forward to this next chapter.”

Amblin will also continue its film partnership with Netflix, as well as its television production business, which currently has more than a dozen shows on both linear and streaming platforms.