Amazon Freevee “Expanding” YouTube Series ‘7 Vs Wild’ As Quintus Takes German Reality Show Global

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Freevee has ordered an expanded third season of Germany reality series 7 Vs Wild, as distributor Quintus Studios bags international format rights to the YouTube show.

7 Vs Wild has become one of Germany’s most unexpected unscripted hits since launching during the pandemic in 2021. It sends seven content creators and influencers into the wilderness with just seven basic survival items, such as a machete, sleeping bag or fire steel to help them brave the elements and survive through techniques including shelter building.

German YouTube producers Fritz Meinecke, Johannes Hovekamp and Max Kovacs developed the format, which is produced by their production company, CaliVision Network.

The first two seasons launched on YouTube but Freevee has boarded season three in Germany and plans to release two episodes a week exclusively for seven days before they land on YouTube. The Amazon free streamer has also picked up seasons 1 and 2, which are available ahead of season 3. The first two seasons are both 16 episodes and filmed in Sweden and Panama, respectively. Season three is shooting in Canada this summer.

German factual channels owner and distributor Quintus as International formats rights outside of Germany.

“7 vs. Wild is a perfect example of how social media can grow into state of the art big screen entertainment and how traditional TV and streaming platforms can benefit from the community power on social video platforms. Congrats to Fritz and his team and to Calivision, they´ve developed a media phenomenon from a creative idea for what was once a modest YouTube channel” said Gerrit Kemming, Managing Director at Quintus Studios.