‘Smallville’ Actor Allison Mack Released From Prison After Serving Two Years In NXIVM Cult Case

Allison Mack, the former Smallville actor convicted and sentenced in 2021 to three years in federal prison for her participation in the notorious NXIVM cult, was released Monday after serving two years of the sentence.

Mack had been handed a 36-month sentence by a federal judge on racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges relating to her role in the cult, which prosecutors had described as recruiting and grooming women to be used a sexual partners by NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.

The former Smallville actor pleaded guilty in 2019 to the racketeering and conspiracy charges, receiving a relatively short prison sentence for assisting prosecutors in the case against Raniere, who in 2020 was sentenced to 120 years in prison on charges related to sex trafficking.

Mack’s release from prison on Monday was confirmed on the website of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.