Alliance Media Partners Acquires Rights To ‘Trancers’ & ‘The Puppet Master’ In Library Deal With Charles Band’s Full Moon Features

EXCLUSIVE: UK and US-based sales, production, and financing company Alliance Media Partners (AMP) have inked a deal with B-movie veteran Charles Band to represent his Full Moon Features film library, including titles such as Trancers and The Puppet Master.

The Full Moon library also includes films like The Tourist Trap, Castle Freak, Baby Oopsie, Evil Bong, and SubSpecies. In addition to the company’s back catalog, AMP will also represent Full Moon’s latest productions, starting with Aimee: The Visitor. The pic follows a brilliant but misanthropic computer hacker who unlocks an incredibly advanced Artificial Intelligence program that appears in the form of a beautiful and seductive woman.

The slate also includes The Primevals, directed by Academy Award-winning SFX vet David Allen (The Howling, Young Sherlock Holmes). The film debuted last week at Fantasia and has been 30 years in the making. Allen shot the film in 1994. He continued to tinker with it until his death in 1999. Band has now completed the pic, which stars Juliet Mills.

“As a life long fan of Charles films, we are thrilled to be representing his incredible body of work,” said James Norrie of AMP. “It transpires that almost none of his films have been exploited outside of North America over the last 40 years, so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Band added: “The Full Moon library contains some of the most unique and innovative independent genre entertainment of all time, and it’s important to me that these iconic movies are well-represented around the world. With AMP taking on a wealth of our key pictures, I know we’re in the best of hands, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for this partnership.”