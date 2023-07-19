You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Cobweb’ Review: Good Performances, Haunting Atmospheric Tone And A Conclusion That Unravels It All

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland On Need For CEOs To “Step Up” & Make A Fair Deal, Getting Hollywood Back To Work – Guest Column
Read the full story

‘All Fun And Games’: Vertical Sets Fall Release For Horror Thriller Starring Natalia Dyer & Asa Butterfield

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Laurel Marsden, Natalia Dyer and Asa Butterfield in 'All Fun and Games'
Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Laurel Marsden, Natalia Dyer and Asa Butterfield in 'All Fun and Games' Vertical

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical has acquired North American rights to All Fun and Games, a new horror thriller from Anton (The Night House) and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO (Everything Everywhere All at Once). The film starring Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things) and Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) has been slated for a day-and-date release on September 1, which will have it open against the Denzel Washington starrer The Equalizer 3 and the Olivia Cooke-Hilary Swank thriller The Good Mother, also from Vertical.

All Fun and Games marks the feature debut of Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu, who directed from their script written with J.J. Braider (Vampire Academy). Also starring Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Laurel Marsden (The Pope’s Exorcist), Kolton Stewart (Locke & Key) and Annabeth Gish (Midnight Mass), the film explores elements of cruelty inherent in children’s games – from Flashlight Tag to Hangman and Hide & Seek – and what happens when the games go too far. When a group of teens find a cursed knife in the woods, they unleash a malevolent demon that will not rest until it’s claimed all of their lives and souls in a terrifying deathmatch.

Related Stories

Anton’s John Zois produced the film alongside AGBO’s Angela Russo-Otstot, as well as Jake Aust and Kassee Whiting. Exec producers include Anton’s Holly Hubsher, as well as AGBO’s Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca.  

Said Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey, “We are thrilled to be in business with Anton & The Russo Brothers’ AGBO who have shepherded the project allowing Ari and Eren to create a gripping debut film based on a high concept idea that caught, and held, our attention immediately. We are so excited for audiences to experience the film and the terrifying story that will leave them haunted.”

Producer Russo-Otstot added that “AGBO is proud to use our platform and resources for producing first-time and newer directors over the years, introducing audiences to exciting and untapped visionaries. Ari and Eren’s debut feature film is no exception. We are thrilled to work with Vertical on this release and can’t wait for audiences to be entertained by ALL FUN AND GAMES.”

Jarowey and Senior Vice President of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi negotiated the film’s deal on behalf of Vertical, with CAA Media Finance and Anton on behalf of the production.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad