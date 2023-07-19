‘All Fun And Games’: Vertical Sets Fall Release For Horror Thriller Starring Natalia Dyer & Asa Butterfield

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical has acquired North American rights to All Fun and Games, a new horror thriller from Anton (The Night House) and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO (Everything Everywhere All at Once). The film starring Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things) and Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) has been slated for a day-and-date release on September 1, which will have it open against the Denzel Washington starrer The Equalizer 3 and the Olivia Cooke-Hilary Swank thriller The Good Mother, also from Vertical.

All Fun and Games marks the feature debut of Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu, who directed from their script written with J.J. Braider (Vampire Academy). Also starring Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Laurel Marsden (The Pope’s Exorcist), Kolton Stewart (Locke & Key) and Annabeth Gish (Midnight Mass), the film explores elements of cruelty inherent in children’s games – from Flashlight Tag to Hangman and Hide & Seek – and what happens when the games go too far. When a group of teens find a cursed knife in the woods, they unleash a malevolent demon that will not rest until it’s claimed all of their lives and souls in a terrifying deathmatch.

Anton’s John Zois produced the film alongside AGBO’s Angela Russo-Otstot, as well as Jake Aust and Kassee Whiting. Exec producers include Anton’s Holly Hubsher, as well as AGBO’s Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca.

Said Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey, “We are thrilled to be in business with Anton & The Russo Brothers’ AGBO who have shepherded the project allowing Ari and Eren to create a gripping debut film based on a high concept idea that caught, and held, our attention immediately. We are so excited for audiences to experience the film and the terrifying story that will leave them haunted.”

Producer Russo-Otstot added that “AGBO is proud to use our platform and resources for producing first-time and newer directors over the years, introducing audiences to exciting and untapped visionaries. Ari and Eren’s debut feature film is no exception. We are thrilled to work with Vertical on this release and can’t wait for audiences to be entertained by ALL FUN AND GAMES.”

Jarowey and Senior Vice President of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi negotiated the film’s deal on behalf of Vertical, with CAA Media Finance and Anton on behalf of the production.