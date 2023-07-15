All Access Radio And Music Industry Trade To Cease Publication

Radio and music industry trade All Access has announced it is shuttering as of Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Citing “severe financial headwinds,” All Access announced its demise in a posting late Friday afternoon. The publication said it faced “a marked decrease in revenues that makes moving forward impossible.” The website will remain online for now.

“This is without question the saddest and most heartbreaking moment of my professional life,” founder, pesident and publisher Joel Denver said.

“The dollars are just not there to support our operation and staff any longer,” the notice said.

Denver founded All Access in 1995. “We’ve weathered many changes and obstacles in the industry over these years,” Denver said. “We’ve carved an incredible path and have taken each part of our operation to amazing levels of success through honesty, hard work, and passion for the radio industry, the music, the artists and our many readers, marketing partners, clients and our many contributing editors. Thank you all so much — we could not have done any of this without you.”

All Access currently has 25 employees.