Alix West Lefler Joins Cast of Blumhouse And Universal Thriller ‘Speak No Evil’

EXCLUSIVE: Alix West Lefler (The Good Nurse and Riverdale) is set to appear as a supporting lead in Blumhouse’s upcoming remake of the Danish thriller, Speak No Evil. Universal has set a theatrical release of Aug. 9, 2024.

Lefler joins previously announced cast members James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, and Scoot McNairy. The film is a new adaptation of the acclaimed Danish horror film Gæsterne, about a family invited for a weekend at an idyllic country house — a dream holiday that warps into a snarled psychological nightmare.

Lelfer will portray the role of Agnes, the daughter of Louise (Mackenzie Davis) and Ben (Scoot McNairy).Lefler can be seen in Netflix’s critically acclaimed true-crime thriller The Good Nurse alongside Jessica Chastain, and Eddy Redmayne. She most recently wrapped production for Christian Sparkes’ drama The King Tide starring Frances Fischer and Lara Jean Chorostecki. Additional credits for Lefler include Netflix’s upcoming drama series My Life With The Walter Boys, and she is widely recognized for her recurring roles in Freeform’s Siren as Hope, and The CW’s smash hit television series, Riverdale as Juniper.

Written and directed by James Watkins (The Woman in Black), Speak No Evil is being produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse, with Paul Ritchie, Christian Tafdrup, Jacob Jarek, and Bea Sequeira serving as EPs.

Lefler is represented by Trisko Talent, Innovative Artists and Persona PR.