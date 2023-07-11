Fox Nation Docuseries To Feature Interview With Alex Murdaugh’s Son

Fox Nation has slated the docuseries The Fall of the House of Murdaugh for September, with the project featuring an exclusive interview with Richard Alexander “Buster” Murdaugh, the only living son of Alex Murdaugh.

The elder Murdaugh was convicted in March of killing his wife and son, in a case that captivated public attention in part because of the prominence of the family in rural South Carolina. The murders occurred at the family estate in Islandton, SC.

Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said that the docuseries “features a comprehensive look inside the case that many have tried to tackle since the day the difficult story unfolded.” He said that the series also “puts forward several missing elements that have not been brought to light.” Among the elements will be behind-the-scenes footage before and after the trial, home movies and, according to Fox Nation, “prison revelations from Alex himself.” Also featured will be Murdaugh’s defense team, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, as well as lead prosecutor Creighton Waters and Attorney General Alan Wilson, along with others involved in the case.

The docuseries is produced by Texas Crew Productions, with executive producers David Karabinas, Jamie Lustberg and Brad Bernstein. The docuseries is the latest true crime offering from Fox Nation, the subscription streaming service from Fox News. The streaming platform also features Crime Stories with Nancy Grace and Cops.