Alan Ruck Talks Earning His First Emmy Nomination For ‘Succession’ Final Season & Supporting An Actors’ Strike: “I’ll Be Out There On The Picket Line”

Alan Ruck was ready to get in a workout when he found out he’d been nominated for an Emmy.

The actor tells Deadline that he answered a call from his manager, who himself was enjoying a vacation in Italy, as he drove to the gym. “So he started to tell me in an Italian accent,” Ruck joked.

This Emmy nomination is a career first for Ruck, who is being recognized for his role as Connor Roy in the final season of HBO’s Succession. His is one of 27 nominations that the show received on Wednesday morning — the highest of any show this year. That includes 14 acting nominations.

Ruck is joined in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category by Succession cast members Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and Alexander Skarsgård. Macfadyen, who took home the trophy last year, was among the first to reach out to Ruck and congratulate him.

“[Matthew] wrote and he said, ‘Well, it’s about time,'” Ruck said, adding that he’d also received well wishes from Braun as well as J. Smith-Cameron and “the whole gang.”

Of the rest of the show’s nominations, Ruck said: “I’ve been really lucky. I’ve been doing this a long time, and I’ve worked on some really wonderful projects. This is by far I mean, it’s right there at the top of the heap. This is the best writing I’ve ever encountered. So I think it’s entirely appropriate that we get sent off in such a grand fashion, so to speak.”

Episode 3 of the final season, “Connor’s Wedding,” which chronicles not only the eldest sibling’s wedding but also the death of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), has also been nominated in the directing, editing and writing categories. Ruck hailed the episode as one of his favorites.

As for how we left Connor in the finale, Ruck has mixed feelings — as does much of the audience.

“I think Connor was happy for a while. I think he and Willa were kind of happy for a while and then I think the pink clouds dissipated pretty quickly, and it’s really obvious at the end that she’s not happy about the idea that he might not go to Slovenia,” he said. “She was counting on him being away. So I don’t know how long they’ll last. But, you know, they had that one little moment that none of the rest of them really got. I mean, the whole family is a disaster when it comes to relationships.”

While the rest of the Roy siblings are known for their ruthlessness, Connor stood apart as a fairly loyal sibling, despite near constant bullying and backstabbing from his brothers and sister. Ruck explained that he’s come to admire that trait about Connor, even though it often doesn’t do him any favors.

“He is loyal. He loves his family, and he knows that they are really incapable of loving him. I mean, they do. They’re like, ‘Connor, yeah, we love him.’ But they think he’s an idiot, and they’re very dismissive and they’re so wrapped up in their own egos. They are not really capable of loving anybody. Loving people wasn’t useful to Logan, so he didn’t do it. And I think that’s true of Kendall and Roman and Siobhan, too. They’re just cold. They’re missing those love chips,” he said, pondering that “maybe Roman has a little bit, maybe there’s some little ember of love still alive in Rome.”

He continued: “Thank God he’s got Willa. But he loves his brothers and his sister, and he doesn’t know what else to do. So he keeps coming back to them. He’s like a dog. As long as you don’t beat him too much, he’ll come crawling back.”

Ruck’s nomination also comes as SAG-AFTRA continues its negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The actors guild’s current contract with the studios expires at midnight PT after both parties agreed to an extension. If they don’t come to an agreement, SAG-AFTRA will hit the picket lines on Thursday morning.

Of the negotiations, Ruck told Deadline he’s “a little confused, cause they say that the writers’ talks are stalled, completely stalled, and they say that the actor’s negotiations are moving right along, but that doesn’t make any sense to me because we want the same things.”

“I mean, the all the major networks and studios will plead poverty and they’ll say, ‘Oh, we spent so much money on streaming, and it didn’t work out…'” he continued. “At some point, it can’t just be about the share price. At some point it, has to be about the product that we’re making, and the people who make it. They need to be fairly compensated and without the writers, I mean, we have nothing. We have nothing.”

Ruck said that, if SAG-AFTRA calls a strike when the clock hits midnight, he’ll “be out there on the picket line” demanding a fair deal.

“The way things are needs to be rectified. It’s only fair… the people who actually make the product need to be recognized.”