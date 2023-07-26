A+E Networks’ Factual Studio Partners With Reel Works For New Production & Editing Career Accelerator; Inaugural Class To Engage In A Bespoke Curriculum And On The Job Training

EXCLUSIVE: A+E Networks today announced a new career training program that will further opportunity and BIPOC representation in the industry and underscores the media group’s unwavering commitment to DEI initiatives. The Career Accelerator from A+E Factual Studios, launched in collaboration with Reel Works and their MediaMKRS workforce development program, welcomes an inaugural class of eight trainees to receive on-the-job experience and learn through a custom curriculum created by A+E. Reel Works’ MediaMKRS program aims to diversify the media landscape and create equitable solutions to barriers to entry into the entertainment industry by training and credentialing early-career professionals.

“We know the value of having many perspectives in all projects, but underrepresented communities,

including persons of color, have historically lacked exposure to production and post-production roles

resulting in extremely limited diversity across these teams, industry-wide” said Sharon Scott, President of A+E Factual Studios. “By creating our own curriculum and real-world opportunities, we are providing

both access and training for the roles of associate producers and assistant editors. We hope to expand

the pool of qualified candidates, creating career opportunities to highlight unique points of view.”

The 12-week program aims to provide trainees with the tools for successful careers in production and

editorial roles – with a focus on unscripted content – and will consist of in-person training, virtual

learning, and on-the-job experience for the eight candidates who have exhibited interest in assistant

editor or associate producer roles and have been identified by Reel Works as high-potential early-career

creatives.

“Our collaboration with A+E is an exciting opportunity for our participants to gain hands-on experience

in unscripted television production,” said John Williams, CEO and Co-Founder of Reel Works. “We are grateful that A+E shares our passion for uplifting diverse voices in media and look forward to working with them to usher this new wave of talent into the media and entertainment industry.”



A+E Networks and Reel Works believe it is imperative that the next generation of filmmakers be raised to

know that their stories matter. Through the Career Accelerator initiative, A+E Networks is proactively

furthering its mission to increase diversity behind the camera and together with Reel Works aim to

create a workforce for the media industry that will accurately represent the diverse global community.

A+E Networks was recently named among Newsweek’s Greatest Places to Work for Diversity, LGBTQ+,

and Women.

The Company also enjoys a unique and celebrated employee culture enhanced by a

Multicultural Advisory Council, Diversity Action Committee and numerous Employee Resource Groups

that support individual and community identity and allyship.