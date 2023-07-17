A+E Networks Restructures In Asia As Saugato ‘Shoggy’ Banerjee Exits

A+E Networks has rejigged its structure in Asia, with its regional chief leaving as a result.

The new structure will see Youngsun Soh promoted to Senior Vice President and Managing Director of A+E Korea and John Flanagan to Senior Vice President and Managing Director of A+E Japan & Southeast Asia.

A+E Asia Managing Director Saugato “Shoggy” Banerjee will leave the business on September 30 following the restructure.

“We are extremely grateful for Shoggy’s entrepreneurial efforts over the years, which helped create so many achievements in our linear businesses in Southeast Asia,” said Steve MacDonald, President, Global Licensing & International. “He was integral to the launch of our multi-faceted media business in Korea and the re-invention of our business in Japan. His many accomplishments at A+E leave us in great stead to pursue our vision to expand A+E Networks’ footprint even further throughout the region.”

Seoul-based Soh is upped from General Manager of A+E Korean role she’s held since 2017. She’s credited with launching the History and Lifetime channels there and launched scripted shows such as Backstreet Rookie, Dramaworld, and Woori the Virgin and produced drama series If You Wish Upon Me in collaboration with A+E Studios. She joined A+E from Twitter Korea, where she served as Market Director. Before that, she was at BBC Worldwide Channels Asia, where she served as Executive Director after working for BBC in London as Multiplatform and Portfolio Executive for Mobile.

Flanagan, based in Tokyo, will is also upped from General Manager level. He has overseen growth at History Japan, and launched both SVOD/FAST platforms for History, Lifetime and Crime+Investigation; created a documentary production unit; and spearheaded a creative and media agency business.

He’ll now add oversight of A+E Southeast Asia (SEA), which has shifted to an affiliate distribution-focused model for the linear and digital distribution of The History Channel, Lifetime and C+I.

The changes also mean Salawati (Wati) Mohammed, Head of Distribution & Partnership Development, A+E SEA will now report to Flanagan and Pamela Tan, Regional Head of Finance, A+E SEA, will partner with Wati to manage the local team on a day-to-day basis.

Soh and Flanagan will report to Patrick Vien, Group Managing Director, A+E International.

A+E is the second international group to announce an Asian restructure today. Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India (ESI) are coming together under Deepak Dhar following Banijay’s acquisition of ESI.