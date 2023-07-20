Adult Swim Greenlights Anime Series ‘Lazarus’ From Director Shinichirō Watanabe

Adult Swim has given the green light to a new anime series from Shinichirō Watanabe, Lazarus.

The series will mark Watanabe’s return to the sci-fi action genre with a globe-trotting thriller set in the near future.

The year is 2052 – an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity prevails across the globe. The reason for this: mankind has been freed from sickness and pain. Nobel Prize winning neuroscientist Dr. Skinner has developed a miracle cure-all drug with no apparent drawbacks called Hapuna. Hapuna soon becomes ubiquitous… and essential. However, soon after Hapuna is officially introduced, Dr. Skinner vanishes.

Three years later, the world has moved on. But Dr. Skinner has returned – this time, as a harbinger of doom. Skinner announces that Hapuna has a short half-life. Everyone who has taken it will die approximately three years later. Death is coming for this sinful world – and coming soon.

As a response to this threat, a special task force of 5 agents is gathered from across the world to save humanity from Skinner’s plan. This group is called “Lazarus.” Can they find Skinner and develop a vaccine before time runs out?

“As I embark on this creative journey, I can’t help but feel that this project will serve as a culmination of my career so far,” said Watanabe, who is known for his other work including Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo and Kids on the Slope. “I hope you enjoy it.”

Lazarus is produced by anime studio MAPPA and is set to feature action with sequences designed by Chad Stahelski, stuntman and director of the John Wick film franchise. The score will include jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington; producer, DJ, and musician Floating Points; and producer, DJ, and musician Bonobo.

“Shinichirō Watanabe is simply one of the greatest living artists, and it’s a dream come true to be able to collaborate with him on a new original series,” said Jason DeMarco, SVP, Head of Anime and Action Series at Adult Swim. “Like all of his work, Lazarus is packed with big ideas, incredible characters and a ton of heart. We can’t wait for anime fans to see this world.”