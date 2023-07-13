AMPTP Responds To SAG-AFTRA Strike: “Union Has Regrettably Chosen A Path That Will Lead To Financial Hardship For Countless Thousands”

The group representing Hollywood’s studios has responded to SAG-AFTRA’s strike call today. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers’ statement highlights what it calls “some of the components of the Producers’ offer that SAG-AFTRA has chosen to forgo in favor of a strike.”

“A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life,” AMPTP said. “The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry.”

The statement was issued as SAG-AFTRA leaders including President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland were holding a news conference to announce the strike officially, about 12 hours after talks broke down between the two sides.

Here is the AMPTP’s full statement:

AMPTP member companies entered the negotiations with SAG-AFTRA with the goal of forging a new, mutually beneficial contract. The AMPTP presented a deal that offered historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, and a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses for SAG-AFTRA members. A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life. The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry.

Here are some of the components of the Producers’ offer that SAG-AFTRA has chosen to forgo in favor of a strike:

The highest percentage increase in minimums in 35 years

76% increase in High Budget SVOD foreign residuals

Substantial increases in pension and health contribution caps

Groundbreaking AI proposal which protects performers’ digital likenesses, including a requirement for performer’s consent for the creation and use of digital replicas or for digital alterations of a performance.

58% increase in salaries for major role (guest star) performers wages on High Budget SVOD Programs.

Limitation of self-tape requests, including page, time and tech requirements. Options for virtual or in-person auditions.

11% pay increase in year 1 for background actors, stand-ins and photo doubles, an additional 17% increase for background actors required to do extensive self-styling, and an additional 62% increase for stand-ins required to deliver lines during a run-through and photo doubles required to memorize and deliver lines on camera.

First-time-ever fixed residuals for Stunt Coordinators on television and High Budget SVOD programs.

Shortened option periods for series regulars earning less than $65,000 per episode on a half-hour series or less than $70,000 per episode on a one-hour series.

Dancers will now receive the on-camera rate for rehearsal days.

Additional payments of 25% for dancers required to sing on camera during principal photography, as well as for singers required to dance on camera.

First-of-its-kind provision establishing rates, terms and conditions for High Budget Programs made for AVOD.

Hair and make-up consultation for performers of all complexions and hair textures.

Limits on the amount of initial compensation that can be advanced or prepaid as residuals.

