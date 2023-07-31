Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Angus Cloud Dies: ‘Euphoria’ Actor Was 25

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Euphoria' Actor Angus Cloud Dies At 25: Sam Levinson, Drake & Others Pay Tribute
Read the full story

Stephen Amell Calls Actors Strike “Myopic” & “A Reductive Negotiating Tactic”

Heels Starz

Stephen Amell, whose Starz drama series Heels returned for its second season over the weekend, is not going to the mat for the actors strike that is rattling in Hollywood.

Amell, best known for playing the lead role in The CW’s Arrow, has called the SAG-AFTRA strike “myopic,” “incredibly frustrating” and a “reductive negotiating tactic.”

Related Stories

Amell has become one of, if not the most, high-profiles actors to speak out against the Fran Drescher-led SAG AFTRA strike against the AMPTP. While both the actors and writers strikes have received positive support from a majority of union and guild members publicly, it’s important to note that not everyone supports them.

“I support my union, I do, and I stand with them, but I do not support striking, I don’t,” he said during an appearance at Galaxycon in Raleigh, NC. “I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on [Heels], that premiered last night, I think it’s myopic.”

In June, nearly 98% of SAG-AFTRA members voted in favor of handing SAG-AFTRA leadership authorization to walk out, with nearly half of eligible members casting ballots. It called the strike on July 13.

A-list stars such as George Clooney, Matt Damon and Jessica Chastain are among those that have publicly supported the walkout, in addition to thousands of others that have appeared on picket lines across Los Angeles and New York.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

50 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad