Ishana Night Shyamalan’s ‘The Watchers’ & Sam Raimi’s ‘Don’t Move’ Among Latest Projects Granted SAG-AFTRA Waivers To Shoot During Strike

Ishana Night Shyamalan making feature directorial debut with New Line's 'The Watchers' Story Arc
Ishana Night Shyamalan Miles Boyer

After granting its first round of waivers for several films Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA has given another group of films permission to shoot during the strike including Ishana Night Shyamalan’s The Watchers, starring Dakota Fanning, and the Sam Raimi-produced Don’t Move. See the updated list below.

What makes The Watchers an interesting case is that while New Line is on board to distribute, the film was a negative pickup, and sources say what helped it get the waiver is that the distribution deal had not been signed yet. therefore making it an indie shoot with independent financing. The studio will have nothing to do with the project until a deal is signed, which would not happen until a strike is resolved.

The film had been also been shooting in Ireland and was viewed as a local UK shoot and fell under the British Equity Guild, which already has allowed shows like House of the Dragon to keep production going in the country amid the strike.

The Watchers is the directorial debut of Shyamalan, M. Night Shyamalan’s daughter, who is producing the film that also stars Georgina Campbell.

the rest of the half-dozen projects given waivers today are Isaac, Sight Unseen, Untitled Rebuilding Project and Mother, May I?

SAG-AFTRA announced Tuesday that 39 films were eligible to begin shooting, including two A24 films, Mother Mary and Death of Unicorn as well as the faith-based series The Chosen.

The agreements are being granted to “truly independent producers” as long as they are not affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and agree to be bound retroactively to whatever contract terms eventually are achieved with the AMPTP when the strike is settled. 

Here is the updated list of projects approved for the SAG-AFTRA waiver:

Production IDProduction TitleSignatory NameAuthorizing Date
00557718AguadillaAbla Films LLC7/17/2023
00558722AnniversaryAnniversary US Productions, LLC7/18/2023
00556657ArmadillaArmadilla LLC7/17/2023
00557009Beneath the GrassBeneath the Grass Film LLC7/16/2023
A0331397Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24)X Factor S2 LLC7/17/2023
00556831Beyond The WallsBeyond The Walls Film LLC7/17/2023
00558253Bob Trevino Likes ItChosen Family, LLC7/16/2023
00558258Bride HardBride Hard Films LLC7/17/2023
00555863Cafone, TheSuburbanite Productions, LLC7/17/2023
00553609Chosen, The (23/24)The Chosen Texas, LLC7/17/2023
00557550Death Of A UnicorneMonoceros Media LLC7/16/2023
00555298Desert, ACapes and Fog LLC7/17/2023
00557411Don’t MoveDont Move UT LLC7/18/2023
00558096Dream DevilOuthouse Production Films LLC7/17/2023
00557523Dust BunnyDust Bunny Productions, LLC7/15/2023
00556869Exhibiting ForgivenessExhibiting Forgiveness, Inc.7/18/2023
00555874F-PLUSSWEN STUDIOS, INC.7/17/2023
00557350Flight RiskFlight Risk Productions, Inc.7/16/2023
00541818GanymedeGanymede Film, LLC7/17/2023
00557724Greatest Ever, TheTHE GREATEST EVER LLC7/16/2023
00556352IckICK Productions, LLC7/16/2023
00557680IsaacIsaac Productions LLC7/18/2023
00557973Just BreatheRockwood Champ LLC7/16/2023
00557321King IvoryMagic Mark, LLC7/18/2023
00553622Mother MaryGot a Little Sloppy LLC7/15/2023
00524203Mother, May I?MMI Film LLC7/18/2023
00558714Mourning RockZNZ Project LLC7/17/2023
00557981OsirisIt Hunts LLC7/16/2023
00558622Paradise And LunchPL Film LLC7/17/2023
00556744Queen Of The RingRing Productions LLC7/15/2023
00558294Ritual, TheRituality, LLC7/17/2023
00556346Rivals of Amziah KingSad Abe’s Inc.7/14/2023
00557757Sell OutThe Benny Dink Movie LLC7/16/2023
00552034Short Game, TheGreen Jacket Productions LLC7/17/2023
00559834Sight Unseen (23/24)Sight Unseen S1 Productions BC Inc.7/18/2023
00556078Sod And StubbleSod and Stubble LLC7/16/2023
00557256Sound, TheSound Film, LLC7/16/2023
00554189The killer’s gameTKG PRODUCTIONS LIMITED7/15/2023
00553490Tower, TheTheTowerFilm LLC7/15/2023
00556254TransamazoniaCinema DeFacto7/17/2023
00557596Untitled Rebuilding ProjectCrowded Table LLC7/18/2023
00556977Watchers, TheHunched Lady Productions LLC7/18/2023
00558019Week End Escape ProjectGrive Productions SARL7/18/2023
00436018Weekend EscapeSean OByrne7/18/2023
00554217Yellow Tie, TheOblique Media SRL7/17/2023

