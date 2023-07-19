Ishana Night Shyamalan’s ‘The Watchers’ & Sam Raimi’s ‘Don’t Move’ Among Latest Projects Granted SAG-AFTRA Waivers To Shoot During Strike

After granting its first round of waivers for several films Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA has given another group of films permission to shoot during the strike including Ishana Night Shyamalan’s The Watchers, starring Dakota Fanning, and the Sam Raimi-produced Don’t Move. See the updated list below.
What makes The Watchers an interesting case is that while New Line is on board to distribute, the film was a negative pickup, and sources say what helped it get the waiver is that the distribution deal had not been signed yet. therefore making it an indie shoot with independent financing. The studio will have nothing to do with the project until a deal is signed, which would not happen until a strike is resolved.
The film had been also been shooting in Ireland and was viewed as a local UK shoot and fell under the British Equity Guild, which already has allowed shows like House of the Dragon to keep production going in the country amid the strike.
The Watchers is the directorial debut of Shyamalan, M. Night Shyamalan’s daughter, who is producing the film that also stars Georgina Campbell.
the rest of the half-dozen projects given waivers today are Isaac, Sight Unseen, Untitled Rebuilding Project and Mother, May I?
SAG-AFTRA announced Tuesday that 39 films were eligible to begin shooting, including two A24 films, Mother Mary and Death of Unicorn as well as the faith-based series The Chosen.
The agreements are being granted to “truly independent producers” as long as they are not affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and agree to be bound retroactively to whatever contract terms eventually are achieved with the AMPTP when the strike is settled.
Here is the updated list of projects approved for the SAG-AFTRA waiver:
|Production ID
|Production Title
|Signatory Name
|Authorizing Date
|00557718
|Aguadilla
|Abla Films LLC
|7/17/2023
|00558722
|Anniversary
|Anniversary US Productions, LLC
|7/18/2023
|00556657
|Armadilla
|Armadilla LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557009
|Beneath the Grass
|Beneath the Grass Film LLC
|7/16/2023
|A0331397
|Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24)
|X Factor S2 LLC
|7/17/2023
|00556831
|Beyond The Walls
|Beyond The Walls Film LLC
|7/17/2023
|00558253
|Bob Trevino Likes It
|Chosen Family, LLC
|7/16/2023
|00558258
|Bride Hard
|Bride Hard Films LLC
|7/17/2023
|00555863
|Cafone, The
|Suburbanite Productions, LLC
|7/17/2023
|00553609
|Chosen, The (23/24)
|The Chosen Texas, LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557550
|Death Of A Unicorne
|Monoceros Media LLC
|7/16/2023
|00555298
|Desert, A
|Capes and Fog LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557411
|Don’t Move
|Dont Move UT LLC
|7/18/2023
|00558096
|Dream Devil
|Outhouse Production Films LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557523
|Dust Bunny
|Dust Bunny Productions, LLC
|7/15/2023
|00556869
|Exhibiting Forgiveness
|Exhibiting Forgiveness, Inc.
|7/18/2023
|00555874
|F-PLUS
|SWEN STUDIOS, INC.
|7/17/2023
|00557350
|Flight Risk
|Flight Risk Productions, Inc.
|7/16/2023
|00541818
|Ganymede
|Ganymede Film, LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557724
|Greatest Ever, The
|THE GREATEST EVER LLC
|7/16/2023
|00556352
|Ick
|ICK Productions, LLC
|7/16/2023
|00557680
|Isaac
|Isaac Productions LLC
|7/18/2023
|00557973
|Just Breathe
|Rockwood Champ LLC
|7/16/2023
|00557321
|King Ivory
|Magic Mark, LLC
|7/18/2023
|00553622
|Mother Mary
|Got a Little Sloppy LLC
|7/15/2023
|00524203
|Mother, May I?
|MMI Film LLC
|7/18/2023
|00558714
|Mourning Rock
|ZNZ Project LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557981
|Osiris
|It Hunts LLC
|7/16/2023
|00558622
|Paradise And Lunch
|PL Film LLC
|7/17/2023
|00556744
|Queen Of The Ring
|Ring Productions LLC
|7/15/2023
|00558294
|Ritual, The
|Rituality, LLC
|7/17/2023
|00556346
|Rivals of Amziah King
|Sad Abe’s Inc.
|7/14/2023
|00557757
|Sell Out
|The Benny Dink Movie LLC
|7/16/2023
|00552034
|Short Game, The
|Green Jacket Productions LLC
|7/17/2023
|00559834
|Sight Unseen (23/24)
|Sight Unseen S1 Productions BC Inc.
|7/18/2023
|00556078
|Sod And Stubble
|Sod and Stubble LLC
|7/16/2023
|00557256
|Sound, The
|Sound Film, LLC
|7/16/2023
|00554189
|The killer’s game
|TKG PRODUCTIONS LIMITED
|7/15/2023
|00553490
|Tower, The
|TheTowerFilm LLC
|7/15/2023
|00556254
|Transamazonia
|Cinema DeFacto
|7/17/2023
|00557596
|Untitled Rebuilding Project
|Crowded Table LLC
|7/18/2023
|00556977
|Watchers, The
|Hunched Lady Productions LLC
|7/18/2023
|00558019
|Week End Escape Project
|Grive Productions SARL
|7/18/2023
|00436018
|Weekend Escape
|Sean OByrne
|7/18/2023
|00554217
|Yellow Tie, The
|Oblique Media SRL
|7/17/2023
