Ishana Night Shyamalan’s ‘The Watchers’ & Sam Raimi’s ‘Don’t Move’ Among Latest Projects Granted SAG-AFTRA Waivers To Shoot During Strike

After granting its first round of waivers for several films Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA has given another group of films permission to shoot during the strike including Ishana Night Shyamalan’s The Watchers, starring Dakota Fanning, and the Sam Raimi-produced Don’t Move. See the updated list below.

What makes The Watchers an interesting case is that while New Line is on board to distribute, the film was a negative pickup, and sources say what helped it get the waiver is that the distribution deal had not been signed yet. therefore making it an indie shoot with independent financing. The studio will have nothing to do with the project until a deal is signed, which would not happen until a strike is resolved.

The film had been also been shooting in Ireland and was viewed as a local UK shoot and fell under the British Equity Guild, which already has allowed shows like House of the Dragon to keep production going in the country amid the strike.

The Watchers is the directorial debut of Shyamalan, M. Night Shyamalan’s daughter, who is producing the film that also stars Georgina Campbell.

the rest of the half-dozen projects given waivers today are Isaac, Sight Unseen, Untitled Rebuilding Project and Mother, May I?

SAG-AFTRA announced Tuesday that 39 films were eligible to begin shooting, including two A24 films, Mother Mary and Death of Unicorn as well as the faith-based series The Chosen.

The agreements are being granted to “truly independent producers” as long as they are not affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and agree to be bound retroactively to whatever contract terms eventually are achieved with the AMPTP when the strike is settled.

Here is the updated list of projects approved for the SAG-AFTRA waiver:

Production ID Production Title Signatory Name Authorizing Date 00557718 Aguadilla Abla Films LLC 7/17/2023 00558722 Anniversary Anniversary US Productions, LLC 7/18/2023 00556657 Armadilla Armadilla LLC 7/17/2023 00557009 Beneath the Grass Beneath the Grass Film LLC 7/16/2023 A0331397 Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24) X Factor S2 LLC 7/17/2023 00556831 Beyond The Walls Beyond The Walls Film LLC 7/17/2023 00558253 Bob Trevino Likes It Chosen Family, LLC 7/16/2023 00558258 Bride Hard Bride Hard Films LLC 7/17/2023 00555863 Cafone, The Suburbanite Productions, LLC 7/17/2023 00553609 Chosen, The (23/24) The Chosen Texas, LLC 7/17/2023 00557550 Death Of A Unicorne Monoceros Media LLC 7/16/2023 00555298 Desert, A Capes and Fog LLC 7/17/2023 00557411 Don’t Move Dont Move UT LLC 7/18/2023 00558096 Dream Devil Outhouse Production Films LLC 7/17/2023 00557523 Dust Bunny Dust Bunny Productions, LLC 7/15/2023 00556869 Exhibiting Forgiveness Exhibiting Forgiveness, Inc. 7/18/2023 00555874 F-PLUS SWEN STUDIOS, INC. 7/17/2023 00557350 Flight Risk Flight Risk Productions, Inc. 7/16/2023 00541818 Ganymede Ganymede Film, LLC 7/17/2023 00557724 Greatest Ever, The THE GREATEST EVER LLC 7/16/2023 00556352 Ick ICK Productions, LLC 7/16/2023 00557680 Isaac Isaac Productions LLC 7/18/2023 00557973 Just Breathe Rockwood Champ LLC 7/16/2023