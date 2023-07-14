SAG-AFTRA Tells Members Not To Bring Weapons To Picket Lines – Or Show Up Drunk Or Stoned

On the first day of its strike and to ensure safe, legal and peaceful picking, SAG-AFTRA has told its members not to bring weapons, engage in violence or threats or come drunk or stoned to the picket lines. These and other do’s and don’ts are spelled out in the guild’s picket guidelines; see them below.

“This is a historic strike to achieve vital gains for our industry,” the guild says. “Picketing is a critical tactic to compel the studios to reach a fair deal. Let’s show them how serious we are through solidarity and member turnout on the lines. It is important that everyone be aware that strikes are legal actions and there are significant elements of labor law and policy that impact everyone taking part in this support effort.”

The guild asks members to review and observe its picketing guidelines, which include:

Don’t engage in violence or threats. Avoid confrontations.

Don’t bring weapons. Do not carry sticks (other than picket sticks), toy guns, laser pointers, or any object which may be used as or perceived as a possible weapon.

Don’t use derogatory language or profanity or attempt to intimidate others.

Don’t disrupt ongoing traffic (for example, do not have anyone drop you off or pick you up on the curb).

Don’t use alcohol or other intoxicating substances at the picketing site, or participate under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances.

Don’t block ingress or egress to facilities/studios, don’t block sidewalks. Look out for cars and be very careful to allow sufficient clearance for people to pass on sidewalks and cars to pass through driveways. Don’t block/crowd any public transportation stops or intersections.

Don’t damage property.

Don’t litter.

Don’t speak to the press on behalf of SAG-AFTRA. Forward any press inquiries to pamela.greenwalt@sagaftra.org and stephanie.wright@sagaftra.org

Don’t speak to the police or to managers about the strike. Direct them to picket captains or other leadership. BEWARE of seemingly innocuous questions. Even proper statements may be misconstrued, and it may be a trap designed to elicit a statement in violation of labor law.

Do assume you are always being recorded. Be mindful of anything you post on social media. Guidelines for social media conduct can be found HERE.

Do follow all parking and traffic rules, and all other laws.

Do get all signs and other materials cleared by SAG-AFTRA staff. Please return signs to the check-in table before leaving the line.