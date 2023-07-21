SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland Rebuts AMPTP Claims About Its Last Offer Before Actors Strike

EXCLUSIVE: SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director and chief negotiator is weighing on AMPTP’s just-released statement that rebuts the guild’s recent claims about the studios’ final offer before the strike.

“I’ll certainly tell you, we haven’t said anything that’s been misleading,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told Deadline this afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con right after the studios and streamers put out their dissonant missive. We put together a chart that to the best of our ability reflected the proposals that we made, and the counters that they made.”

“Everything in there is accurate and we stand by it,” Crabtree-Ireland stated of the 12-page comparison document released on July 17 calling out the AMPTP for refusing to “meaningfully engage.” The union leader made a point Friday of noting that his team’s “last offer” to the AMPTP in the dwindling hours of negotiations was around 70-pages in length. “The general thrust of it is completely correct.”

“The companies have not done what they need to do to treat performers fairly and we’re not going to have a deal until they do,” Crabtree-Ireland added of how SAG-AFTRA felt they were “stonewalled” at the bargaining table, and what will go down at the picket lines.

The 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike on July 14, after consenting to a 12-day extension pasted the original contract expiration date. Joining the Writers Guild members who have been on strike since early May, the move by the actors union is the first time that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA have been on strike together since 1960

SAG-AFTRA have not yet responded to the AMPTP”s statement of today.

Having been a presence on picket lines in LA and NYC in recent days, Crabtree-Ireland was at SDCC today for a panel with voice-over actors to discuss the threat AI poses to their careers. AI has been a major sticking point, to put it mildly, for both the actors union and the WGA in their now shuttered talks with studios and streamers.