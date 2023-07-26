SAG-AFTRA Cancels Thursday & Friday Pickets In NYC Amid “Extreme Heat”

It’s still hot out there in much of the country, and SAG-AFTRA told its members today that picket lines in New York City have been canceled for the next two days.

“Stay safe, stay cool, stay #SAGAFTRAstrong,” the guild wrote in its late-afternoon tweet.

The actors union had planned to picket multiple studio sites in Manhattan on Thursday and Friday: HBO/Amazon, Warner Bros. Discovery/Netflix HQ, Paramount and NBCUniversal. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-90s both days, and the National Weather Service says severe thrunderstorms are possible on Thursday.

The news comes a day after a heavy but brief downpour put a damper on, but didn’t cancel, an animation-themed picketing event in Manhattan.

Wednesday marks the 13th day of the SAG-AFTRA strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, with no end in sight. Meanwhile, the Writers Guild strike against the studios has been on for 86 days and counting.

NEW YORK #SAGAFTRAMEMBERS:



Thursday, 7/27 and Friday, 7/28 picket lines have been CANCELED due to extreme heat. #SAGAFTRAstrike



Stay safe, stay cool, stay #SAGAFTRAstrong. pic.twitter.com/IV8XxuRRAI — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 26, 2023

