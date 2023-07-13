SAG-AFTRA Issues Strike Rules With Walkout Set To Begin At Midnight

As SAG-AFTRA prepares to go on strike tonight at midnight and to begin picketing outside studio gates Friday morning, the guild has sent members its strike rules, which order them to “cease rendering all services and performing all work” covered by the TV/Theatrical Contracts.

The “Strike Notice and Order” also says that members “must not cross SAG-AFTRA picket lines,” “must instruct their agent and/or other representatives to discontinue conducting negotiations on their behalf with the studios, streamers and networks for covered services,” and “must inform SAG-AFTRA of all strikebreaking activity.”

The rules note, however, that members “may be able to work on projects produced by non-AMPTP-related production companies under these agreements if such projects qualify for an Interim Agreement.” A list of projects that adhere to an Interim agreement will be posted at sagaftrastrike.org.

See all the rules here.

The guild notes that any member that disregards these orders “shall be subject to discipline consistent with the SAG-AFTRA Constitution and the SAG-AFTRA Membership Rules, including but not limited to Rule 1(A),” which provides that “No member shall render any services, or make an agreement to perform services, for any employer against whom the Union is conducting a strike, nor shall any member otherwise violate any strike order of the Union.”

RELATED: AMPTP Responds To SAG-AFTRA Strike: “Union Has Regrettably Chosen A Path That Will Lead To Financial Hardship For Countless Thousands”

Work and services specifically prohibited under the rules for the TV/Theatrical Contracts include:

Principal on camera work, such as: Acting Singing Dancing Performing stunts Piloting on-camera aircraft Puppeteering Performance capture or motion capture work;

Principal off camera work, such as: ADR/Looping TV Trailers (promos) and Theatrical Trailers Voice Acting Singing Narration, including audio descriptive services except as the services may be covered by another collective bargaining agreement referred in the Notice to Members Regarding Non-Struck Work Stunt coordinating and related services

Background work