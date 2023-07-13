SAG-AFTRA Issues Strike Rules With Walkout Set To Begin At Midnight

As SAG-AFTRA prepares to go on strike tonight at midnight and to begin picketing outside studio gates Friday morning, the guild has sent members its strike rules, which order them to “cease rendering all services and performing all work” covered by the TV/Theatrical Contracts.
The “Strike Notice and Order” also says that members “must not cross SAG-AFTRA picket lines,” “must instruct their agent and/or other representatives to discontinue conducting negotiations on their behalf with the studios, streamers and networks for covered services,” and “must inform SAG-AFTRA of all strikebreaking activity.”
The rules note, however, that members “may be able to work on projects produced by non-AMPTP-related production companies under these agreements if such projects qualify for an Interim Agreement.” A list of projects that adhere to an Interim agreement will be posted at sagaftrastrike.org.
The guild notes that any member that disregards these orders “shall be subject to discipline consistent with the SAG-AFTRA Constitution and the SAG-AFTRA Membership Rules, including but not limited to Rule 1(A),” which provides that “No member shall render any services, or make an agreement to perform services, for any employer against whom the Union is conducting a strike, nor shall any member otherwise violate any strike order of the Union.”
Work and services specifically prohibited under the rules for the TV/Theatrical Contracts include:
- Principal on camera work, such as:
- Acting
- Singing
- Dancing
- Performing stunts
- Piloting on-camera aircraft
- Puppeteering
- Performance capture or motion capture work;
- Principal off camera work, such as:
- ADR/Looping
- TV Trailers (promos) and Theatrical Trailers
- Voice Acting
- Singing
- Narration, including audio descriptive services except as the services may be covered by another collective bargaining agreement referred in the Notice to Members Regarding Non-Struck Work
- Stunt coordinating and related services
- Background work
- Stand-in work
- Photo and/or body doubles
- Fittings, wardrobe tests, and makeup tests
- Rehearsals and camera tests
- Scanning
- Interviews and auditions (including via self-tape)
- Promotion of/publicity services for work under the TV/Theatrical Contracts, such as:
- Tours
- Personal appearances
- Interviews
- Conventions
- Fan expos
- Festivals
- For your consideration events
- Panels
- Premieres/screenings
- Award shows
- Junkets
- Podcast appearances
- Social media
- Studio showcases
- Negotiating and/or entering into and/or consenting to:
- An agreement to perform covered services in the future
- Any new agreement related to merchandising connected to a covered project
- The creation and use of digital replicas, including through the reuse of prior work
- Performing on a trailer for a struck production or other ancillary content connected to a struck production
