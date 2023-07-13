WGA, DGA, Teamsters & Others Weigh In On SAG-AFTRA Walkout: “Greedy Studios Have Brought This Strike On Themselves”

As SAG-AFTRA prepares to hit the picket lines Friday, other unions, guilds and groups are weighing in with messages of solidarity with the actors in their looming battle with the studios. Read some snippets here, and see their full statements below.

The Writers Guild, whose strike is in its 73rd day, said in a statement: “We stand solidly behind our union siblings in SAG-AFTRA as they begin their work stoppage. The last time both of our unions struck at the same time, actors and writers won landmark provisions that we all continue to benefit from today – residuals and pension and health funds.”

Said the Directors Guild, which made a tentative agreement with the AMPTP on June 3 and its members ratified the contract on June 23: “We are proud to stand with actors and writers in their fight to win agreements that address their unique and important concerns, just as they supported us in our negotiations.”

The Teamsters’ language was a tad more colorful. Its reaction reads in part: “Greedy studios have brought this strike on themselves. These multibillion-dollar corporations — including Amazon, Netflix, Disney, and Apple — are only successful because of the hard work of union members.”

Here are the full statements of solidarity from other unions and groups. We will update this post as other reactions come in:

WGA Negotiating Committee, WGAW Board of Directors and WGAE Council

The AMPTP has proven unwilling to meet the justifiable demands of actors and writers at the bargaining table in 2023.

SAG-AFTRA has supported the WGA from the start of our negotiations, joining our picket lines and rallies across the country every day writers have been on strike.

We pledge to fully support SAG-AFTRA as they strike to get the contract they deserve.

We will be back to you when there is anything of significance to report. Until then, we look forward to seeing you and our SAG-AFTRA union siblings out on the picket lines.

In solidarity with SAG-AFTRA

DGA

“The Directors Guild of America is extremely disappointed that the AMPTP did not fairly and reasonably address the important issues raised by SAG-AFTRA in negotiations. During this critical and difficult time for our industry, the Directors Guild strongly supports the actors who will be on strike beginning tomorrow. We are proud to stand with actors and writers in their fight to win agreements that address their unique and important concerns, just as they supported us in our negotiations. And together, we are all in a shared fight for a vibrant, sustainable industry that fairly values all of our unique contributions.”

Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien and Motion Picture Division Director Lindsay Dougherty

“The Teamsters stand with SAG-AFTRA members in their fight for a fair contract.

“More than 180,000 SAG-AFTRA and WGA members are now on strike, demanding to be compensated and respected for their labor.

“Greedy studios have brought this strike on themselves. These multibillion-dollar corporations—including Amazon, Netflix, Disney, and Apple—are only successful because of the hard work of union members.

“Workers in this industry are united. They are demanding to be paid their fair share of the wealth they generate for the studios. Teamsters are proud to stand with them in this fight and will continue honoring picket lines.”

Jennifer Dorning, President of the Department for Professional Employees, AFL-CIO

“DPE and our coalition of professionals stand with SAG-AFTRA members going on strike. SAG-AFTRA members help bring to life TV shows, films, and other content that produce billions in profits for hugely successful studios. Performers, like all professionals, must be able to pursue family-supporting careers as their industry evolves with new technologies. DPE calls on the AMPTP to negotiate a contract that provides SAG-AFTRA members with a fair return on their work.

Solidarity with SAG-AFTRA members who join Writers Guild members in holding the line for a fair contract!”

Women in Film

“WIF stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA and their members as they seek equitable compensation, sustainable working conditions, protection from generative AI, and access to affordable health care.”





