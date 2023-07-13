SAG-AFTRA Press Conference To Discuss Actors Strike – Watch The Livestream

SAG-AFTRA is set to launch the guild’s first strike against the film and television industry since 1980, and the leadership of the actors union are set to explain the decision.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland will talk about the move during a press conference, live from Sherman Oaks.

The pair are expected to reveal the results of the national board’s vote, which happened earlier this morning and will likely kick off the official actors strike.

Watch it above.

This comes after talks between the actors and the studios, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, broke off late last night, and after midnight it emerged no deal had been reached.

Actors are expected to join the picket lines officially Friday; there’s been plenty of support from SAG-AFTRA for the writers strike, which is in its 73rd day.

It marks the first time that the actors and writers will be on strike at the same time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was president of the Screen Actors Guild.