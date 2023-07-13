‘House Of The Dragon’ & ‘Industry’ Will Continue UK Shoots Despite SAG-AFTRA Strike

House of the Dragon and Industry are set to continue shooting in the UK this summer, despite the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Though a U.S. program, Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has a largely British cast working under Equity contracts rather than SAG-AFTRA ones. Similarly, fellow HBO show Industry operates under Equity rules and sources close to production say both shows are moving forward as planned.

U.S. actors Myha’la Herrold and Ken Leung are key cast members in Industry, which is a co-production with the BBC.

Guidance issued in the past hour informs SAG-AFTRA members working under Equity contracts that they should should “continue to report to work.”

Whether the casts of the show would want to work under the current conditions isn’t known but the UK has strict anti-trade union laws that do not allow for members to strike in unity with other counterparts in other countries.

“Industrial relations legislation in the United Kingdom is draconian, and often viewed as the most restrictive in the Western world,” the Equity guidance noted. “The convoluted and pernicious hurdles faced by all unions in the United Kingdom are a national disgrace and need urgent reform. The regrettable consequence of this framework is that what artists working in the United Kingdom – whether SAG-AFTRA and/or Equity members (or both) – can do, may be different from their comrades in the United States and other parts of the world.”

However, the union, which has 47,000 members from various entertainment backgrounds, say it “stands in unwavering solidarity” with SAG-AFTRA.

“SAG-AFTRA’s claim to the producers contains many critical elements for performers on their agreements,” Equity said. “The key elements of the claim are longstanding, shared fights for our unions –issues like pay and residual payments. But SAG-AFTRA, like Equity, is also bravely facing head-on existential questions on issues like Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the rise in virtual auditions and self-tapes. Securing fairness in pay, terms, and conditions is critical whether they be with traditional producers, or new global streamers, and with new modes of making and distributing work to a global audience.

“Equity stands full square behind our sister union in their claim, and the action their Board have agreed to take. Equity too is experiencing bullish engagers attempting to undermine its collectively bargained agreements. SAG-AFTRA has our total solidarity in this fight.

“We say clearly to the AMPTP and their members that they need to move significantly and swiftly to meet the reasonable aspirations of SAG-AFTRA’s members. The members of our unions, and all entertainment unions across the globe, create the vast wealth within our industry – it is right and just that they have decent, modern pay and conditions.”