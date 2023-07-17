SAG-AFTRA Expands “Quick Photo Op” Strike Events To Orlando, Atlanta & Honolulu

SAG-AFTRA is expanding its strike activities outside Los Angeles and New York this week, with picket lines and rallies in Orlando, Atlanta and Hawaii.

In Orlando, SAG-AFTRA members will rally outside the entrance of the Disney Resort this afternoon for a “quick photo op,” the guild says. In Atlanta, the guild will hold a strike-support rally tonight at the offices of IATSE Local 479. This morning, actors assembled for another “quick photo op” at the Magic Island Beach Park in Honolulu; a rally is also planned for Tuesday at the Hawaii state capitol.

Picket signs and strike-support T shirts will be provided at each location, the guild said, “While supplies last.”

On the fourth day of the strike, most picketing still remains in Los Angeles and New York. In L.A., where picketing will take place until noon PT today because of the heat, the guild will continue picketing outside all the major studios. In New York, picketing is taking place at the offices of Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery, Amazon, HBO, Paramount+ and NBCUniversal.

But the guild has told its members that more events will be held around the country in the days to come.

“We are a national union, and we are actively working to identify picket line, rally and leafleting locations across the country,” the guild told its members on its website. “We’ll add them here once that’s done, so check back frequently and keep an eye on your email and SAG-AFTRA’s social media for updates about new opportunities to support the strike. If you have ideas for rallies, leafleting events and other ways to support the strike, please email your local’s executive director.”