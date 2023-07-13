Actors Strike: British Acting Union Equity “Stands In Unwavering Solidarity” With SAG-AFTRA

British acting union Equity will “stand in unwavering solidarity” with its counterpart SAG-AFTRA over the looming actors strike.

A statement issued jointly with SAG-AFTRA in the past few minutes on the Equity website said: “Equity UK will support SAG-AFTRA and its members by all lawful means.”

Because of the UK’s existing anti-trade union laws, “SAG-AFTRA members currently working under an Equity UK collective bargaining agreement should continue to report to work,” the statement read.

The guidance was released in the UK at 8pm local time, which is the same time as the beginning of the SAG-AFTRA press conference announcing plans for the actors strike. To this point, Equity has remained silent and instead waited for its U.S. counterparts to speak.

The union has 47,000 members and represents various entertainment workers such as actors, singers, dancers, designers, directors, stage managers, puppeteers, comedians, voice artists, and variety performers.

Crucially, in terms of today’s developments, is the importance of UK actors to U.S. productions. British thespians have increasingly landed work in the States, while many major American productions have been shot on UK soil in the past decade, including notably Game of Thrones and its spin-off series House of the Dragon. As such Equity has also played a bigger role in film and TV productions.

We hear actors working on House of the Dragon and fellow HBO show Industry are under the Equity agreement, and can technically continue but it’s not known if they will.

Read the full statement here

“Equity UK stands in unwavering solidarity with SAG-AFTRA and its members in their effort to achieve a fair and equitable contract, and for the good of performers working around the world. Equity UK will support SAG-AFTRA and its members by all lawful means. Because of existing anti-trade union laws in the UK, SAG-AFTRA members currently working under an Equity UK collective bargaining agreement should continue to report to work. Equity UK will support SAG-AFTRA’s refusal to issue new Global Rule One addenda that undermine the strike during the pendency of the strike. Standing together, we will work to achieve the wages and working conditions that all performers deserve.”