‘Oppenheimer’ Star Emily Blunt Says Cast Will Leave London Premiere If SAG-AFTRA Strike Is Called

The London premiere of Oppenheimer is underway — but not all of the stars will stick around for the screening if SAG-AFTRA officially calls a strike today.

While walking the red carpet, star Emily Blunt made a vow to her fellow actors, who woke up to news that a deal wasn’t reached last night between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP.

“I think right now we are just sorting of … I hope everyone makes a fair deal and we are here to celebrate this movie. And if they call it, we’ll be leaving together as cast in unity with everyone … We are gonna have to. We are gonna have to. We will see what happens. Right now it’s the joy to be together.”

Also on the London red carpet, Matt Damon said the Hollywood strikes will be brutal for actors and his own production company, which has shut down one of his company’s films.

Contract negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP broke off late Wednesday. The guild’s national board was set to meet this morning to formally approve the launch of a strike.

This will be the first actors strike against the film and television industry since 1980 and the first time that actors and writers have been on strike at the same time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was president of the Screen Actors Guild. Picketing is set to begin Friday morning.

The London premiere of Universal’s largely anticipated title Oppenheimer went ahead despite the threat of the strike.

Director Christopher Nolan was there along with cast members Damon, Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh and James D’Arcy.

Nolan’s film is a biographical thriller about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons on the Manhattan Project. It’s set for a July 21 release through Universal Pictures and will go head-to-head with Warner Bros. Discovery title Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.