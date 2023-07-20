CAA’s Bryan Lourd Takes To NYC Picket Line In Support Of Writers & Actors

EXCLUSIVE: There is no deal in sight for the writers and actors with the studios and streamers, but one of Hollywood’s consummate dealmakers was on the picket line today in New York City

Bryan Lourd was outside 30 Rockefeller Center Wednesday along with SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, former Fox News regular Geraldo Rivera and others – as you can see below:

The CAA chief is intending to protest tomorrow too, I hear – though where exactly he’ll be is TBD.

While unconventional, Lourd’s presence on the picket line is not the first foray into the bitter labor dispute the uberagent has made recently.

In the days before extended talks broke down between the Fran Drescher-led actors union and the AMPTP. Lourd and Endeavor boss Ari Emanuel offered their services to help facilitate an agreement or at least the framework for further talks. While unsuccessful in their aim, the duo certainly earned some good will with SAG-AFTRA as well as the WGA, sources say.

Attending the billionaires’ retreat in Sun Valley earlier this month, Lourd also joined in on a SAG-AFTRA Zoom info session on July 17.

The agent to Charlize Theron, George Clooney, Black Mirror‘s “Joan Is Awful” star Salma Hayek, and Octavia Spenser was on the session with Lucy Liu, Laverne Cox, Lupita Nyong’o, Vanessa Kirby (another Lourd client) Melissa McCarthy, Vanessa Hudgens and UTA’s Jay Gassner. Several hundred others joined them to be briefed by SAG-AFTRA national executive director Crabtree-Ireland