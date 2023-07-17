Adam Schiff Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line At Netflix, Calls For AI Regulation

Artificial intelligence continues to be one of the hot topics as we head into the second week of the actors strike with Congressman Adam Schiff joining the picket line to call for more AI regulation.

Schiff, who is running for Senate in California, joined SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland outside of Netflix.

He said regulation will have to be as varied as the impact of AI on each different industry.

“We continue to have committee hearings and discussions with leaders in science and technology to try to understand what the impacts are and with workers and with unions, so that we can respond,” he said. “Congress did a lousy job responding to all the changes in social media, we need to do much better when it comes to AI. Otherwise, this country’s about to go through the most massive social experiment in which the American people may be the losers and we need to make sure that’s not going to be the case.”

He added that there will be some “positive” and “profound” applications of AI in fields such as medicine, but warned that it could also be “utterly catastrophic” for working people.

“We need to make sure that in every field of domain where AI affects the workplace, workers aren’t left behind,” he added. “I think that those in the entertainment industry are really the tip of the spear, but this is going to happen with driverless trucks and automobiles and in so many other ways.”

Crabtree-Ireland highlighted Netflix’s Black Mirror, which in its most recent season launched “Joan Is Awful”, an episode starring Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek that saw a young lady have her life turned into a series, unbeknownst to her.

“[That] episode is all about streaming company taking advantage of someone who gives their consent unintentionally through a quick wrap license agreement and has their life destroyed by articificial intelligence,” he said. “The very fact that one of the companies that we’re battling with is putting that message out really demonstrates that this is going to apply to everybody.”

He did have a message of hope for actors, who are worried that body scans that they have already done would allow their likeness to be used in the fuure.

“Here’s the good news. From the very beginning of scanning years ago, this union has taken a strong position that any scanning or any use of digital scans done with respect to our members under our collective bargaining agreements are a mandatory subject of bargaining under the National Labor Relations Act, and that the companies can do nothing with those scans, or with those digital replicas they’ve created from those scans without negotiating with the union. That is why it is so essential that we fight hard on AI in this negotiation that we don’t agree to anything other than proper fair treatment for our members.”