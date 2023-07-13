Actors’ Equity Supports SAG-AFTRA Strike; Broadway Shows Won’t Be Impacted

Actors’ Equity Association, the union representing stage theater actors and stage managers, expressed solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA actors strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, saying “Nobody should step in front of a camera fearing that today’s work will be mined, manipulated or repurposed in the future without consent or compensation.”

The Broadway union had pointed language for the movie and TV producers who prioritize shareholders over workers: “Shame on them.”

The SAG-AFTRA strike will not impact Broadway productions. SAG-AFTRA members who appear on Broadway operate under Equity contracts, with actors typically having dual memberships in the unions.

Equity’s statement of support was made today by Equity President Kate Shindle immediately after SAG-AFTRA called for the strike.

The entire Equity statement is as follows:

Actors’ Equity Association stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA as they strike in pursuit of a fair TV/ Theatrical/Streaming contract from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Performers deserve to share in the success of the work we do for these global, multi-billion-dollar companies. Nobody should step in front of a camera fearing that today’s work will be mined, manipulated or repurposed in the future without consent or compensation. And like all workers, SAG-AFTRA members deserve to have employers bargain in good faith toward a strong contract that will remain relevant in a rapidly evolving medium. The AMPTP’s behavior once again prioritizes shareholders over the workers who create their hugely profitable content, instead of simply making a deal to get everyone back to work. Shame on them.

Last month, Equity members joined WGA picket lines in New York City in solidarity with the writers union strike.