ABC Tweaks Summer Primetime Unscripted Schedule: ‘The Prank Panel’ Moving To Thursdays; ‘The Bachelorette’ & ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Shift Timeslots

Some minor changes ahead for ABC’s summer primetime unscripted schedule.

The Bachelorette, starring Charity Lawson, which currently airs Mondays at 9 pm, will move to 8 pm beginning Monday, July 24. It will be followed at 10:01 pm by Claim to Fame, from Love Is Blind and Married At First Sight producer Kinetic Content and hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, which currently airs in the 8 pm slot. The Bachelorette will air its three-hour finale on Monday, August 28 from 8-11 pm.

Beginning Thursday, July 27, The Prank Panel, which airs Sundays at 8 pm, will move to Thursdays at 9 pm, following Kelly Ripa-hosted Generation Gap in its regular timeslot at 9 pm.

It will be an earlier night for both Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, and Michael Strahan-hosted $100,000 Pyramid, which air on Sundays. Beginning Sunday, July 30, Celebrity Family Feud is moving up an hour to 8 pm, followed by $100,000 Pyramid at 9 pm.

Additionally, quiz show The Chase will air its season finale Thursday, July 20 at 9/8c.



