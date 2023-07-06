From Teacher Of The Year To Sexual Predator, ABC News Adapts Glass Podcast Into Hulu True-Crime Doc Thriller – Watch

Jen Faison thought she had found her happy ending with her college sweetheart, a beloved high school teacher named Spencer Herron.

However, their seemingly perfect life implodes one spring afternoon when Faison discovers that behind her fairytale romance was a web of lies, affairs and criminal sexual assault.

This story was first unveiled as a podcast by Glass Podcasts in partnership with iHeartPodcasts and it’s now been turned into a true-crime documentary series for Hulu.

Watch the trailer above.

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband features interviews with multiple women who say they were involved with Herron and the one student who put an end to the twisted teacher’s reign of sexual improprieties.

The three-part series is produced by Glass Entertainment and ABC News Studios. Nancy Glass and Jon Hirsch are executive producers for Glass Entertainment, David Sloan is senior executive producer for ABC News Studios, Wendy Krantz is senior producer, and Eileen Murphy is senior editorial producer.

It launches on July 11.