‘Abbott Elementary’ Writer-Producer’s Reaction To Nomination Spotlights Somber Reality Of Emmy Celebration Amid WGA Strike

Besides TV Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma’s brief reference to “the ongoing guild negotiations” at the top of the nominations announcement, today has been mostly Emmy business as usual, with television industry types and fans celebrating the ones who landed nominations and lamenting those who were snubbed.

But this is not a typical Emmy nominations day. Far from it. The 2023 Emmy nominations were announced two and a half months into a WGA strike, just hours before writers may be joined by actors in the work stoppage as AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA’s negotiations are currently set to conclude tonight.

As writer Brittani Nichols wrote on Twitter this morning shortly after landing her first Emmy nomination as part of the producing team of Outstanding Comedy Series nominee Abbott Elementary, “because of the ongoing writers’ strike, my ability to enjoy this accomplishment has become more complex than usual.”

While admitting that winning an Emmy has been a goal of hers since moving to LA 12 years ago, Nichols will not campaign to help make her dream a reality “until a fair deal for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA is reached.”

Identifying herself as “an unemployed Emmy nominee”, Nichols noted that “campaigning as if I am — as if everything is hunky-dory and [the studios] are not actively seeking to end the profession of television writing — would feel crappy to me.”

After congratulating her Abbott Elementary team on the Emmy nominations, Nichols added, “let’s continue fighting so all entertainment workers are fairly compensated for the value of we bring to the companies. I hope to see you all on the picket line for a very complicated celebration.”

“Send treats to Warner Bros. Gate 4,” Nichols said, referring to the studio producing the hit ABC comedy, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, ending her message with “Solidarity forever.”

Nichols, who has done a string of writing gigs over the past decade, went viral with her Twitter Emmy reaction, just like she did five months ago with a long Twitter thread about the harsh realities of writers working at MBA minimums, especially scribes of color.

Starting off at the lowest level, as a staff writer earning minimum pay, writers typically get promoted to Story Editors and beyond where they’re also paid a script fee, which “can be the difference between you qualifying for health insurance or not,” Nichols explained at the time.

“98% of staff writers are working at minimums,” she said. “What’s been happening alongside that is writers have been forced to repeat that entry level job over & over again. And you’ll never guess who I’ve heard this happening to more than anyone else. PoC.”

“I happened to me! Actually, worse happened to me. I was Story Editor on a show and my next job, I was offered Staff Writer. A demotion! And then the job after that, I was offered Staff Writer AGAIN. Luckily, I had another job offer and was able to tell them to fuck right on off.”

Nichol reflected on her journey and rallied her peers a month and a half before WGA’s contract with the studios expired and the writers went on strike.

“Before Abbott, I was able to survive this industry by piecing together jobs on 6 and 8 episode shows and working “unscripted” shows that should be union but aren’t. But not everyone is as lucky as I am. Largely, the state of the industry is keeping people like me out,” she wrote. “OR creating a situation where we have to leave because we can’t make ends meet. We should not be forced to give up on our dreams after we’ve already done the near impossible task of landing a union writing job because of corporate greed.”

With the date for the 2023 Emmy ceremony up in the air amid the Hollywood labor strife, Scherma said in his opening remarks today, “We hope the ongoing guild negotiations can come to an equitable and swift resolution. We are committed to supporting a television industry that stands strong in equity.”