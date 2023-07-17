AAFCA Celebrates Hip Hop’s 50th With Screening Series Dedicate to Hip-Hop Films

EXCLUSIVE: The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) will commemorate Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary with a screening series that spotlights the genre’s lasting influence on the cinematic arts. The selected films will serve as the centerpiece of AAFCA’s sixth annual summer screening series, -a nationwide program that provides a platform for films that illuminate the African American experience. Running from July to October, the screenings will take place in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington DC, with additional dates expected to be added.

“As hip hop celebrates fifty years, the members of AAFCA are thrilled to pay homage to the culture that the art form has inspired,” says Gil Robertson, president of the organization. “With deliberate intention given to the sounds, dance, and storylines inherent to the genre, hip hop has made rich contributions to the cinematic landscape, which have captivated audiences in the States and around the world.”

The selected films are The Wood, Dope, and Brown Sugar, are all three written and directed by veteran screenwriter/director Rick Famuyiwa, who will take part in Q&A sessions following each screening.

“Hip-hop not only shaped my voice, but also, my films which speak to a generation that demanded to be heard and wanted to see their stories reflected on the screen,” says Famuyiwa.



