A24’s ‘Mother Mary’ & Faith-Based Series ‘The Chosen’ Among Indie Projects Given SAG-AFTRA Waiver That Allows Them To Shoot During Strike

SAG-AFTRA has granted approval to 39 independent productions to shoot during the actors strike, after confirming that they are not linked to AMPTP companies. The list includes two A24 projects, and Deadline first reported on Monday that faith-based series The Chosen was likely to get one, which now is confirmed.

Of the 39 projects given a waiver, A24, which is not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, had two films granted a waiver, Mother Mary and Death of a Unicorn. Sources close to the studio add that just because a waiver was approved does not mean shooting will commence immediately, especially with Death of a Unicorn, which is still in deep development. Mother Mary likely will start shooting again soon.

Other approved projects include Rivals of Amziah King, starring Matthew McConaughey; Dust Bunny, starring Sigourney Weaver and Mads Mikkelsen; and Bride Hard, starring Rebel Wilson.

The agreements are being granted to “truly independent producers” as long as they are not affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and agree to be bound retroactively to whatever contract terms eventually are achieved with the AMPTP when the strike is settled. 

Here is the complete list of projects approved for the SAG-AFTRA waiver:

Production IDProduction TitleSignatory NameAuthorizing Date
00557718AguadillaAbla Films LLC7/17/2023
00558722AnniversaryAnniversary US Productions, LLC7/18/2023
00556657ArmadillaArmadilla LLC7/17/2023
00557009Beneath the GrassBeneath the Grass Film LLC7/16/2023
A0331397Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24)X Factor S2 LLC7/17/2023
00556831Beyond The WallsBeyond The Walls Film LLC7/17/2023
00558253Bob Trevino Likes ItChosen Family, LLC7/16/2023
00558258Bride HardBride Hard Films LLC7/17/2023
00555863Cafone, TheSuburbanite Productions, LLC7/17/2023
00553609Chosen, The (23/24)The Chosen Texas, LLC7/17/2023
00557550Death Of A UnicorneMonoceros Media LLC7/16/2023
00555298Desert, ACapes and Fog LLC7/17/2023
00558096Dream DevilOuthouse Production Films LLC7/17/2023
00557523Dust BunnyDust Bunny Productions, LLC7/15/2023
00556869Exhibiting ForgivenessExhibiting Forgiveness, Inc.7/16/2023
00555874F-PLUSSWEN STUDIOS, INC.7/17/2023
00557350Flight RiskFlight Risk Productions, Inc.7/16/2023
00541818GanymedeGanymede Film, LLC7/17/2023
00557724Greatest Ever, TheTHE GREATEST EVER LLC7/16/2023
00556352IckICK Productions, LLC7/16/2023
00557973Just BreatheRockwood Champ LLC7/16/2023
00557321King IvoryMagic Mark, LLC7/16/2023
00553622Mother MaryGot a Little Sloppy LLC7/15/2023
00558714Mourning RockZNZ Project LLC7/17/2023
00557981OsirisIt Hunts LLC7/16/2023
00558622Paradise And LunchPL Film LLC7/17/2023
00556744Queen Of The RingRing Productions LLC7/15/2023
00558294Ritual, TheRituality, LLC7/17/2023
00556346Rivals of Amziah KingSad Abe’s Inc.7/14/2023
00557757Sell OutThe Benny Dink Movie LLC7/16/2023
00552034Short Game, TheGreen Jacket Productions LLC7/17/2023
00556078Sod And StubbleSod and Stubble LLC7/16/2023
00557256Sound, TheSound Film, LLC7/16/2023
00554189The killer’s gameTKG PRODUCTIONS LIMITED7/15/2023
00553490Tower, TheTheTowerFilm LLC7/15/2023
00556254TransamazoniaCinema DeFacto7/17/2023
00558019Week End Escape ProjectGrive Productions SARL7/18/2023
00436018Weekend EscapeSean OByrne7/18/2023
00554217Yellow Tie, TheOblique Media SRL7/17/2023

