A24’s ‘Mother Mary’ & Faith-Based Series ‘The Chosen’ Among Indie Projects Given SAG-AFTRA Waiver That Allows Them To Shoot During Strike

SAG-AFTRA has granted approval to 39 independent productions to shoot during the actors strike, after confirming that they are not linked to AMPTP companies. The list includes two A24 projects, and Deadline first reported on Monday that faith-based series The Chosen was likely to get one, which now is confirmed.
Of the 39 projects given a waiver, A24, which is not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, had two films granted a waiver, Mother Mary and Death of a Unicorn. Sources close to the studio add that just because a waiver was approved does not mean shooting will commence immediately, especially with Death of a Unicorn, which is still in deep development. Mother Mary likely will start shooting again soon.
Other approved projects include Rivals of Amziah King, starring Matthew McConaughey; Dust Bunny, starring Sigourney Weaver and Mads Mikkelsen; and Bride Hard, starring Rebel Wilson.
The agreements are being granted to “truly independent producers” as long as they are not affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and agree to be bound retroactively to whatever contract terms eventually are achieved with the AMPTP when the strike is settled.
Here is the complete list of projects approved for the SAG-AFTRA waiver:
|Production ID
|Production Title
|Signatory Name
|Authorizing Date
|00557718
|Aguadilla
|Abla Films LLC
|7/17/2023
|00558722
|Anniversary
|Anniversary US Productions, LLC
|7/18/2023
|00556657
|Armadilla
|Armadilla LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557009
|Beneath the Grass
|Beneath the Grass Film LLC
|7/16/2023
|A0331397
|Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24)
|X Factor S2 LLC
|7/17/2023
|00556831
|Beyond The Walls
|Beyond The Walls Film LLC
|7/17/2023
|00558253
|Bob Trevino Likes It
|Chosen Family, LLC
|7/16/2023
|00558258
|Bride Hard
|Bride Hard Films LLC
|7/17/2023
|00555863
|Cafone, The
|Suburbanite Productions, LLC
|7/17/2023
|00553609
|Chosen, The (23/24)
|The Chosen Texas, LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557550
|Death Of A Unicorne
|Monoceros Media LLC
|7/16/2023
|00555298
|Desert, A
|Capes and Fog LLC
|7/17/2023
|00558096
|Dream Devil
|Outhouse Production Films LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557523
|Dust Bunny
|Dust Bunny Productions, LLC
|7/15/2023
|00556869
|Exhibiting Forgiveness
|Exhibiting Forgiveness, Inc.
|7/16/2023
|00555874
|F-PLUS
|SWEN STUDIOS, INC.
|7/17/2023
|00557350
|Flight Risk
|Flight Risk Productions, Inc.
|7/16/2023
|00541818
|Ganymede
|Ganymede Film, LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557724
|Greatest Ever, The
|THE GREATEST EVER LLC
|7/16/2023
|00556352
|Ick
|ICK Productions, LLC
|7/16/2023
|00557973
|Just Breathe
|Rockwood Champ LLC
|7/16/2023
|00557321
|King Ivory
|Magic Mark, LLC
|7/16/2023
|00553622
|Mother Mary
|Got a Little Sloppy LLC
|7/15/2023
|00558714
|Mourning Rock
|ZNZ Project LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557981
|Osiris
|It Hunts LLC
|7/16/2023
|00558622
|Paradise And Lunch
|PL Film LLC
|7/17/2023
|00556744
|Queen Of The Ring
|Ring Productions LLC
|7/15/2023
|00558294
|Ritual, The
|Rituality, LLC
|7/17/2023
|00556346
|Rivals of Amziah King
|Sad Abe’s Inc.
|7/14/2023
|00557757
|Sell Out
|The Benny Dink Movie LLC
|7/16/2023
|00552034
|Short Game, The
|Green Jacket Productions LLC
|7/17/2023
|00556078
|Sod And Stubble
|Sod and Stubble LLC
|7/16/2023
|00557256
|Sound, The
|Sound Film, LLC
|7/16/2023
|00554189
|The killer’s game
|TKG PRODUCTIONS LIMITED
|7/15/2023
|00553490
|Tower, The
|TheTowerFilm LLC
|7/15/2023
|00556254
|Transamazonia
|Cinema DeFacto
|7/17/2023
|00558019
|Week End Escape Project
|Grive Productions SARL
|7/18/2023
|00436018
|Weekend Escape
|Sean OByrne
|7/18/2023
|00554217
|Yellow Tie, The
|Oblique Media SRL
|7/17/2023
