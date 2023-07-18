A24’s ‘Mother Mary’ & Faith-Based Series ‘The Chosen’ Among Indie Projects Given SAG-AFTRA Waiver That Allows Them To Shoot During Strike

SAG-AFTRA has granted approval to 39 independent productions to shoot during the actors strike, after confirming that they are not linked to AMPTP companies. The list includes two A24 projects, and Deadline first reported on Monday that faith-based series The Chosen was likely to get one, which now is confirmed.

Of the 39 projects given a waiver, A24, which is not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, had two films granted a waiver, Mother Mary and Death of a Unicorn. Sources close to the studio add that just because a waiver was approved does not mean shooting will commence immediately, especially with Death of a Unicorn, which is still in deep development. Mother Mary likely will start shooting again soon.

Other approved projects include Rivals of Amziah King, starring Matthew McConaughey; Dust Bunny, starring Sigourney Weaver and Mads Mikkelsen; and Bride Hard, starring Rebel Wilson.

The agreements are being granted to “truly independent producers” as long as they are not affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and agree to be bound retroactively to whatever contract terms eventually are achieved with the AMPTP when the strike is settled.

Here is the complete list of projects approved for the SAG-AFTRA waiver:

Production ID Production Title Signatory Name Authorizing Date 00557718 Aguadilla Abla Films LLC 7/17/2023 00558722 Anniversary Anniversary US Productions, LLC 7/18/2023 00556657 Armadilla Armadilla LLC 7/17/2023 00557009 Beneath the Grass Beneath the Grass Film LLC 7/16/2023 A0331397 Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24) X Factor S2 LLC 7/17/2023 00556831 Beyond The Walls Beyond The Walls Film LLC 7/17/2023 00558253 Bob Trevino Likes It Chosen Family, LLC 7/16/2023 00558258 Bride Hard Bride Hard Films LLC 7/17/2023 00555863 Cafone, The Suburbanite Productions, LLC 7/17/2023 00553609 Chosen, The (23/24) The Chosen Texas, LLC 7/17/2023 00557550 Death Of A Unicorne Monoceros Media LLC 7/16/2023 00555298 Desert, A Capes and Fog LLC 7/17/2023 00558096 Dream Devil Outhouse Production Films LLC 7/17/2023 00557523 Dust Bunny Dust Bunny Productions, LLC 7/15/2023 00556869 Exhibiting Forgiveness Exhibiting Forgiveness, Inc. 7/16/2023 00555874 F-PLUS SWEN STUDIOS, INC. 7/17/2023 00557350 Flight Risk Flight Risk Productions, Inc. 7/16/2023 00541818 Ganymede Ganymede Film, LLC 7/17/2023 00557724 Greatest Ever, The THE GREATEST EVER LLC 7/16/2023 00556352 Ick ICK Productions, LLC 7/16/2023 00557973 Just Breathe Rockwood Champ LLC 7/16/2023 00557321 King Ivory Magic Mark, LLC 7/16/2023 00553622 Mother Mary Got a Little Sloppy LLC 7/15/2023