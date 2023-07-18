A24 Adds UK Production Boss To Growing London Office

EXCLUSIVE: A24 has quietly added another experienced exec to its steadily growing London office.

Former Film4 and The Ink Factory production boss Tracey Josephs, whose past credits list includes Slumdog Millionaire, 12 Years A Slave and Fighting with my Family, joined as Head of UK Production several months ago. She had previously been freelancing with the Piers Wenger and Rose Garnett-led outfit.

Josephs is overseeing the production and management of TV series, films and documentaries from the Everything Everywhere and Euphoria maker’s London hub, which opened just over a year ago, helmed by the former BBC Drama and Film bosses.

Tracey Josephs

Josephs spent four years as Head of Production at The Night Manager producer The Ink Factory, where she was EP on Stephen Merchant’s Florence Pugh-starrer Fighting with my Family and also worked across the BBC/AMC’s The Little Drummer Girl. She left The Ink Factory in 2021 to help her brother run his food retail business in London.

During her time at Film4, Josephs worked on Oscar-winning projects including Slumdog Millionaire, 12 Years A Slave and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, as well as box office hits like The Inbetweeners Movie.

Josephs is one of a number who have joined A24’s London office in recent months, including former BBC Studios SVP Co-Production and Sales, Salim Mukaddam, who sells shows from A24’s UK and U.S. TV slate, and former BBC drama commissioner and Bloodlands exec Tom Lazenby, one of Wenger’s former lieutenants, who joined the development team, Deadline’s analysis revealed in May.

The fruits of A24’s London labor are beginning to be felt. The team’s first co-production – Shane Meadows’ BBC drama The Gallows Pole – launched several weeks ago, while another, Adjani Salmon’s Dreaming Whilst Black, premieres in a few days’ time. Other upcoming series include a buzzy BBC adaptation of Booker Prize-winner Shuggie Bain and follow-up Young Mungo, along with The List, also for the BBC and HBO streamer Max.