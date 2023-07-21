A24 Pauses ‘Problemista’ August Theatrical Release Due To Strikes

EXCLUSIVE: In light of the current strikes, A24 is pausing the release of Julio Torres’ Problemista which was set to launch limited on Aug. 4. The new release date will be determined down the road. The studio is doing this to support filmmaker Torres, furthermore these awards-type indie movies need their stars, Tilda Swinton here, available to do press and raise such fare’s profile.

Problemista is the second August release after Lionsgate’s White Bird to move off its opening date; that pic originally scheduled for a limited release on Aug. 18. It’s obvious the SAG-AFTRA strike is having a more immediate upending impact than anticipated. Studios are able to pivot with these movies at the last minute as they do not have long-lead tentpole campaigns with big TV spends.

The movie made its world premiere out of SXSW where it notched 91% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Pic follows Alejandro (Torres) who is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in NY. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast (Swinton) becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system. The movie is A24’s first Latinx led/written/starring theatrical release.

A24’s plan was to roll out the movie given its great word of mouth over serveral weeks with Torres on the road for screenings and Q&As.

There are several screenings that will still be moving forward including a sold-out OUTFEST screening on Saturday and the film will continue to screen and build through a new TBC release date.

Cast also includes RZA, Greta Lee, Catalina Saavedra, James Scully, Larry Owens, Laith Nakli, Kelly McCormack, Spike Einbinder, Greta Titelman, River L. Ramirez with narration by Isabella Rossellini.

Pic is produced by Torres as well as Fruit Tree’s Dave McCary, Ali Herting, and Emma Stone.