‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Ending After 4 Seasons At HBO

There will be no fifth season for A Black Lady Sketch Show, Deadline has confirmed. HBO’s Emmy winning comedy series will end with its fourth season, which wrapped in May.

Created, written, executive produced, and starring Robin Thede, A Black Lady Sketch Show, per the logline, featured a core cast of Black women living funny, relatable experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations. Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend also starred.

In a statement, HBO described Thede as “a visionary comedic talent,” adding “for four exceptional seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show we’ve been thrilled to partner with her on this groundbreaking, hilarious series. Robin, alongside Hoorae, Jax Media, and the incredible cast and crew, leave an indelible legacy not only in sketch, but in television comedy, and we look forward to continued creative collaboration under her deal with us.”

Thede executive produced with Issa Rae for Hoorae, along with Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment and Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch for Jax Media.

“Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made A Black Lady Sketch Show an Emmy-winning success,” said Thede. “I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ABLSS. I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire team at HBO, Max, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

We hear HBO and Thede mutually decided to end the show on Season 4’s high creative note.

Our sister site Variety was first to report the news.

Thede will still be busy at HBO. Under her overall deal, Thede is developing half-hour comedy series Disengagement.

The critically acclaimed A Black Lady Sketch Show has earned 13 Emmy nominations and three wins over the course of its run. It also received the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows out of four nominations, along with five Black Reel Awards, one HCA Award and two NAACP Image Award nominations.

