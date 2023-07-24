TIFF Lineup Unveiled Amid Strikes: Awards Contenders ‘Dumb Money’, ‘The Holdovers’, ‘Rustin’; Starry Pics For Sale With Scarlett Johansson, Kate Winslet, Michael Keaton, Viggo Mortensen & More

The dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes aren’t stalling the 48th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, which announced the first 60 feature films in what’s expected to be a 200-plus-title schedule. Last year counted some 260 full-length films.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey promised “a bumper crop” of acquisition titles this year, and indeed there are 39 movies that have either domestic or international distribution rights up for grabs; roughly 18 of them have U.S. rights available.

And while there’s only a handful of awards contenders from theatrical and streaming studios, there is a plethora of starry independent movies, many available for sale. If SAG-AFTRA negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland can clear these titles for promotion (he told us at Comic-Con that the guild “is looking at the issue”), then there’s a shot that actors could show up at TIFF red carpet premieres — that is if the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA still haven’t hammered out a contract by the fest’s September 7-17 run.

RELATED: Zendaya Movie ‘Challengers’ Cancels Venice Film Festival World Premiere Due To Strike; Fest Chooses New Opener

Awards strategists have told us that if the strike isn’t resolved by mid-August, then the odds of stars heading to Toronto, Venice or Telluride remains unlikely for regular motion picture and streaming features in the mix. The question is whether more awards titles or Q3 or Q4 tentpoles get programmed at TIFF. Sources close to the fest have told us that none of the studios is pulling out. Such was the unfortunate case for the Venice Film Festival, which lost its big opening-night title, Challengers, starring Zendaya. Since the Emmy-winning actress and social media heavyweight can’t promote due to the actors strike, MGM pushed the R-rated Luca Guadagnino-directed romance to the end of April.

Among those potential awards-contender world premieres at TIFF, Sony Pictures will tee off its September 22 theatrical release Dumb Money, from director Craig Gillespie, about the everyday folks who flipped the script and turned GameStop into a meme stock. The pic stars Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson, Anthony Ramos, Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan and America Ferrera among others.

RELATED: ‘Dumb Money’ Red Band Trailer & Photos: Paul Dano Games The System In Retelling Of Wild GameStop Stock Story

Dominic Sessa and Paul Giamatti in ‘ The Holdovers Focus Features

Focus Features’ The Holdovers from Alexander Payne title, which got snapped up by the Universal classic label last year at TIFF for $30M (as we first told you), will make its international premiere before its limited launch on October 27. Payne reteams with his Sideways Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti, who plays a curmudgeonly teacher at a Northeast prep school in 1970 who has to oversee those students left behind on their Christmas break.

There’s also a slew of Netflix awards possibilities in the mix including David Yates’ Emily Blunt-Chris Evans pic Pain Hustlers (which we told you the streamer snapped up for $50M out of Cannes 2022); Grant Singer’s Reptile starring Frances Fisher, Alicia Silverstone and Benicio del Toro; George C. Wolfe’s Rustin with Chris Rock and Colman Domingo starring as gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin; Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s Nyad, about 64-year-old marathon swimmer, Diana Nyad, who attempts to become the first person ever to swim from Cuba to Florida. That pic stars Annette Bening as Nyad, Jodie Foster and Rhys Ifans. Netflix is also bringing their $20M Sundance pick-up, the thriller Fair Play, to the Great White North cinema celebration.

MGM has the Cord Jefferson directed American Fiction starring Adam Brody, Issa Rae and Jeffrey Wright about English professor and author Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, who writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym, with the intent to expose the hypocrisies of the publishing industry. MGM’s parent company, Amazon Studios, has the Jamie Foxx-Bill Camp feature The Burial directed by Maggie Betts about a lawyer, who helps a funeral home owner save his family business from a corporate behemoth, exposing a complex web of race, power, and injustice.

‘Anatomy of a Fall’ Les Films de Pierre

Apple is also taking their $20M Sundance acquisition John Carney title, Flora and Son, to TIFF. There’s also a return of many Cannes-winning titles, i.e. Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall from Neon, A24’s Grand Prize winner The Zone of Interest, and Queer Palm and Best Screenplay winner Monster from Kore-eda Hirokazu. There’s also Alice Rohrwacher’s Cannes pleaser, La Chimera, which Neon took domestic on out of the fest.

Among the star-driven acquisition titles that have U.S. or North American rights available, there’s Lee starring Kate Winslet, Andrea Riseborough and Alexander Skarsgard which follows the life of photographer Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue during World War II.

There’s Mahalia Belo’s The End We Start From starring Jodie Comer, Katherine Waterston and Benedict Cumberbatch. Logline: When an environmental crisis sees London submerged by flood waters, a young family is torn apart in the chaos. As a woman and her newborn try and find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in this intimate and poetic portrayal of family survival.

Domestic is available on Richard Linklater’s Hitman starring Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell.

From left: Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale and William Fitzgerald in ‘Ezra’

In addition, there are many stars directing behind the camera with world premieres including Tony Goldwyn’s Ezra starring Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Vera Farmiga, Whoopi Goldberg (foreign rights available); Chris Pine’s Poolman starring the Star Trek star, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Danny DeVito and Annette Bening (some rights available); Viggo Mortensen’s The Dead Don’t Die with the Lord of the Rings star, Vicky Krieps, Garret Dillahunt and Danny Huston (North American available); and Anna Kenrick’s Woman of the Hour (US available).

There’s also Kristin Scott Thomas’ feature directorial debut, North Star, with Sienna Miller and Scarlett Johansson, and Scott Thomas (foreign rights available); and the Michael Keaton directed thriller Knox Goes Away, about a contract killer who was diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia, who has an opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son. Pic stars Al Pacino, James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden and Keaton (US rights available).

Since the DGA and AMPTP have agreed to a new contract, directors can technically show up at festivals to promote their work under that hat. Such multihyphenates such as Martin Scorsese and Wes Anderson, who respectively had Killers of the Flower Moon and Asteroid City at Cannes, did press back in May.

The 60 official selections in the Gala and Special Presentations programmes rep 70 countries. Today’s lineup is comprised of 37 World Premieres, seven International Premieres, 12 North American

Premieres, and four Canadian Premieres.



“This year’s Galas & Special Presentations showcase a rich tapestry of talent, vision, and storytelling,” said

Bailey in statement. “From thought-provoking narratives to breathtaking visuals and stories so unreal they have to be real, each work embodies the power of cinema to inspire, challenge, and move audiences. Get ready to experience an unforgettable celebration of film and a memorable and star-studded festival, showcasing the best of global cinema for film lovers in September.”

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2023

*Previously announced

Concrete Utopia Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea

North American Premiere

Sales Title – North America Rights Available

Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen in ‘Dumb Money’ Sony Pictures

Dumb Money Craig Gillespie | USA

World Premiere

Fair Play Chloe Domont | USA

International Premiere



Flora and Son John Carney | Ireland/USA

Canadian Premiere

Hate to Love: Nickelback Leigh Brooks | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Lee Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

*Next Goal Wins Taika Waititi | USA

World Premiere

Nyad Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA

International Premiere

Punjab ’95 Honey Trehan | India

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Solo Sophie Dupuis | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

Jodie Comer in ‘The End We Start From’

The End We Start From Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

The Movie Emperor Ning Hao | China

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

The New Boy Warwick Thornton | Australia

North American Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

The Royal Hotel Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere



SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS



A Difficult Year Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France

International Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

A Normal Family Hur Jin-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

American Fiction Cord Jefferson | USA

World Premiere

Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet | France

Canadian Premiere



Close to You Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available



Days of Happiness Chloé Robichaud | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

El Rapto Daniela Goggi | Argentina

North American Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

Ezra Tony Goldwyn | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Fingernails Christos Nikou | USA

International Premiere

Four Daughters Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia

North American Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

Sam LEvy

His Three Daughters Azazel Jacobs | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Hitman Richard Linklater | USA

North American Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon Alex Gibney | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Kidnapped Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany

North American Premiere

Knox Goes Away Michael Keaton | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

Simona Pampaollona

La Chimera Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland

North American Premiere

Last Summer Catherine Breillat | France

North American Premiere

*Les Indésirables Ladj Ly | France

World Premiere

Sales Title – North America Rights Available

Memory Michel Franco | USA/Mexico

North American Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Monster Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan

North American Premiere

Mother Couch Niclas Larsson | USA

World Premiere

TIFF

North Star Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available



One Life James Hawes | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Pain Hustlers David Yates | USA

World Premiere

Poolman Chris Pine | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

Reptile Grant Singer | USA

World Premiere

Rustin George C. Wolfe | USA

International Premiere

*Seven Veils Atom Egoyan | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

Shoshana Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy

World Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

Sing Sing Greg Kwedar | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

Smugglers Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Swan Song Chelsea McMullan | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

The Beast Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada

North American Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

The Burial Maggie Betts | USA

World Premiere

The Convert Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

The Critic Anand Tucker | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

The Dead Don’t Hurt Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark

World Premiere

Sales Title – Worldwide Rights Available

The Holdovers Alexander Payne | USA

International Premiere

The Peasants DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

‘The Zone Of Interest’ A24

The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA

Canadian Premiere

Together 99 Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark

World Premiere

Unicorns Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Uproar Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Wicked Little Letters Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Wildcat Ethan Hawke | USA

International Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

Woman of the Hour Anna Kendrick | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available