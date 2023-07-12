Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations Announced (Updating Live)

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were revealed Wednesday morning, with HBO dominating the list with anticipated nods going to Succession, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and The White Lotus.

Succession, the HBO drama headlined by Brian Cox, earned an expected Best Drama nomination, plus multiple nods in the actor/actress categories. It will go up against fellow HBO hits that include House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and The White Lotus in addition to Andor, The Crown and Yellowjackets.

On the comedy side, the lineup was not entirely surprising: Ted Lasso, Barry, Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are back in the running, but Academy voters left room for three new players in Wednesday, The Bear and Jury Duty.

The limited series category has once again shaped up to be a competitive situation: Beef will compete against fellow Netflix hit Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, while Daisy Jones & The Six will vie for the prize alongside Fleishman Is in Trouble and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

See the full list of nominees below.

This year’s Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held September 18 live on Fox, but a writers strike and a potential SAG-AFTRA strike could change that if no talent is available for the primetime showcase celebrating the best of TV over the past year.

Last year’s Emmys saw Succession and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso win the top drama and comedy series honors, respectively, with those shows back in the mix in a big way this year after each wrapped their strong runs this past season.

Below are this year’s nominees.



Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleischman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sharon Horgan

Melanie Lynskey

Elisabeth Moss

Bella Ramsay

Keri Russell

Sarah Snook

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jeff Bridges

Brian Cox

Kieran Culkin

Bob Odenkirk

Pedro Pascal

Jeremy Strong

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate

Rachel Brosnahan

Quinta Brunson

Natasha Lynonne

Jenna Ortega

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader

Jason Segel

Martin Short

Jason Sudeikis

Jeremy Allen White

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lizzy Kaplan

Jessica Chastain

Dominique Fishback

Kathryn Hahn

Riley Keough

Ali Wong

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Taron Edgerton

Kumail Nanjiani

Evan Peters

Daniel Radcliffe

Michael Shannon

Steven Yeun

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart



