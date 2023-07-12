Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations Announced (Updating Live)

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were revealed Wednesday morning, with HBO dominating the list with anticipated nods going to Succession, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and The White Lotus.
Succession, the HBO drama headlined by Brian Cox, earned an expected Best Drama nomination, plus multiple nods in the actor/actress categories. It will go up against fellow HBO hits that include House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and The White Lotus in addition to Andor, The Crown and Yellowjackets.
On the comedy side, the lineup was not entirely surprising: Ted Lasso, Barry, Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are back in the running, but Academy voters left room for three new players in Wednesday, The Bear and Jury Duty.
The limited series category has once again shaped up to be a competitive situation: Beef will compete against fellow Netflix hit Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, while Daisy Jones & The Six will vie for the prize alongside Fleishman Is in Trouble and Obi-Wan Kenobi.
See the full list of nominees below.
This year’s Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held September 18 live on Fox, but a writers strike and a potential SAG-AFTRA strike could change that if no talent is available for the primetime showcase celebrating the best of TV over the past year.
Last year’s Emmys saw Succession and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso win the top drama and comedy series honors, respectively, with those shows back in the mix in a big way this year after each wrapped their strong runs this past season.
Below are this year’s nominees.
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last Of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleischman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Sharon Horgan
Melanie Lynskey
Elisabeth Moss
Bella Ramsay
Keri Russell
Sarah Snook
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Jeff Bridges
Brian Cox
Kieran Culkin
Bob Odenkirk
Pedro Pascal
Jeremy Strong
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Christina Applegate
Rachel Brosnahan
Quinta Brunson
Natasha Lynonne
Jenna Ortega
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Bill Hader
Jason Segel
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis
Jeremy Allen White
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Lizzy Kaplan
Jessica Chastain
Dominique Fishback
Kathryn Hahn
Riley Keough
Ali Wong
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Taron Edgerton
Kumail Nanjiani
Evan Peters
Daniel Radcliffe
Michael Shannon
Steven Yeun
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
