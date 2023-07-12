Emmy Nominations By Program: ‘Succession’ Leads Field As HBO / Max Shows Take Top Three Spots

From left: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' and 'The White Lotus'

Succession has wrapped, but its legacy continues to grow. HBO’s two-time Outstanding Drama Series winner leads the way with 27 nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmys — two more than last year’s leading haul.

Fellow HBO shows The Last of Us and The White Lotus are next with 24 and 23 noms, respectively, with Apple TV+’s two-time defending Comedy Series champ Ted Lasso fourth with 21, the only other show to score 20-plus noms. It tied with White Lotus for second in 2002 place with 20 nominations apiece.

RELATED: Emmy Winners For Best Drama Since 1960: A Photo Gallery

See the list of shows with five or more noms below.

Prime Video’s also-wrapped comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is next with 14 noms today, followed by a trio of shows — FX’s The Bear and Netflix’s Beef and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — tied with 13 apiece. Netflix’s Wednesday got 12, and HBO’s Barry and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building took 11 each. No other series scored double-digit mentions today.

RELATED: Best Comedy Series Emmy Winners Since 1952: A Photo Gallery

Among rookie shows that snagged five or more nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmys are Prime Video’s Daisy Jones and the Six (nine), Disney+’s Andor (eight), HBO’s House of the Dragon (eight), FX’s Fleischman Is in Trouble (seven), Netflix’s Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (seven), Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (six), FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (six) and Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi (five).

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

The Critics Choice Award-winning TV movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe also picked up eight noms today, and documentary telepic Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie got seven.

Here is the full list of programs that got five or more Emmy nominations today:

RELATED: We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023

RELATED: TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows

RELATED: New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2023-24: Photo Gallery