‘1000-Lbs. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Posts Tribute To Late Husband Caleb Willingham

Tammy Slayton has remembered fonder times with her late husband, Caleb Willingham, in a sentimental tribute post on Instagram.

Willingham died on Saturday. Reports indicate he was estranged from his wife at the time of death. His mother confirmed his passing, but did not provide details on the cause or location. He was 40 years old.

Tammy Slayton chose to remember the happier times for the couple, who married last year. Their wedding was covered on the season finale of “1000-Lb. Sisters,” which aired in March.

On Instagram, husband and wife posed as Slaton wrapped her arms around Willingham’s neck and he held her hands in his. Willingham was seated in a wheelchair, wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with a breathing tube visible around his nose and glasses. Slaton also had a breathing tube.

The photos were apparently staged at or near the holiday season last year, as a Christmas tree and other decorations were visible in the photo background.

“Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️,” Slaton captioned her post.