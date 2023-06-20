You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Peyton List’s ‘School Spirits’ Renewed For Season 2 At Paramount+

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Zoey 102’: Paramount+ Drops Trailer, Announces Premiere Date For ‘Zoey 101’ Spinoff Movie

Zoey Brooks is back and apparently, still trying to figure out life and love.

Paramount+ released the official trailer for Zoey 102, a new original movie based on characters from the live-action Nickelodeon series Zoey 101. In the movie, Pacific Coast Academy alumni return to Malibu for a wedding that turns into a high school reunion for the books.

Jamie Lynn Spears returns as Zoey Brooks, who graduated alongside the first female class ever to be allowed into Pacific Coast Academy. Erin Sanders returns as Zoey’s best friend, Quinn Pensky. Sean Flynn returns as Zoey’s on again, off again love interest Chase Matthews. Also returning are Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese; Christopher Massey as Michael Barret; Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo. The wedding reunion includes new cast members Thomas Lennon as Zoey’s boss Kelly Kevyn; Owen Thiele as Zoey’s friend Archer March; and Dean Geyer as a charismatic actor, Todd, along with Audrey Whitby as Lyric, Logan’s younger sister and Zach Zagoria as Jordan B., a reality dating show contestant working with Zoey.

Related Story

Paramount+, Warner Bros International TV & Euro Execs Debate Value Of IP & Packaging -- Seriencamp

Zoey 102 will be available to stream beginning Thursday, July 27, in the U.S. and Canada, and the following day in the U.K. Additionally, the movie will premiere on Tuesday, August 1, in Australia, on Friday, August 11, in Latin America and Brazil, and on Friday, November 17, in Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Zoey 102 is directed by Nancy Hower (SaturdaysSo Help Me ToddQuickDraw) and Monica Sherer & Madeline Whitby (BetchDrama ClubAll That) wrote the scriptSpears serves as executive producer along with Alexis Fisher, Hower and Sherer & Whitby. Production of Zoey 102 for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, co-heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action.

Zoey 101 debuted on Nickelodeon in January 2005. The original Nickelodeon series was created by Dan Schneider.

Zoey 102-The Wedding: Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret and Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese in ZOEY 102-THE WEDDING, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Dana Hawley/Paramount+ ©2023, Paramount Global. All Rights Reserved

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad